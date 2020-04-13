COVID-19 Impact on Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market: Orbotech, ORC Manufacturing, Fuji Film, SCREEN, Via Mechanics, Manz, Limata, Delphi Laser, Han’s CNC, Aiscent, AdvanTools

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Segmentation By Product: Polygon Mirror 365nm, DMD 405nm

Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Segmentation By Application: Standard and HDI PCB, Solder Mask, Thick-Copper and Ceramic PCB, Oversized PCB

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polygon Mirror 365nm

1.4.3 DMD 405nm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Standard and HDI PCB

1.5.3 Solder Mask

1.5.4 Thick-Copper and Ceramic PCB

1.5.5 Oversized PCB

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Industry

1.6.1.1 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production by Regions

4.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Orbotech

8.1.1 Orbotech Corporation Information

8.1.2 Orbotech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Orbotech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Orbotech Product Description

8.1.5 Orbotech Recent Development

8.2 ORC Manufacturing

8.2.1 ORC Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.2.2 ORC Manufacturing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ORC Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ORC Manufacturing Product Description

8.2.5 ORC Manufacturing Recent Development

8.3 Fuji Film

8.3.1 Fuji Film Corporation Information

8.3.2 Fuji Film Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Fuji Film Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Fuji Film Product Description

8.3.5 Fuji Film Recent Development

8.4 SCREEN

8.4.1 SCREEN Corporation Information

8.4.2 SCREEN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 SCREEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SCREEN Product Description

8.4.5 SCREEN Recent Development

8.5 Via Mechanics

8.5.1 Via Mechanics Corporation Information

8.5.2 Via Mechanics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Via Mechanics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Via Mechanics Product Description

8.5.5 Via Mechanics Recent Development

8.6 Manz

8.6.1 Manz Corporation Information

8.6.2 Manz Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Manz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Manz Product Description

8.6.5 Manz Recent Development

8.7 Limata

8.7.1 Limata Corporation Information

8.7.2 Limata Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Limata Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Limata Product Description

8.7.5 Limata Recent Development

8.8 Delphi Laser

8.8.1 Delphi Laser Corporation Information

8.8.2 Delphi Laser Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Delphi Laser Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Delphi Laser Product Description

8.8.5 Delphi Laser Recent Development

8.9 Han’s CNC

8.9.1 Han’s CNC Corporation Information

8.9.2 Han’s CNC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Han’s CNC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Han’s CNC Product Description

8.9.5 Han’s CNC Recent Development

8.10 Aiscent

8.10.1 Aiscent Corporation Information

8.10.2 Aiscent Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Aiscent Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Aiscent Product Description

8.10.5 Aiscent Recent Development

8.11 AdvanTools

8.11.1 AdvanTools Corporation Information

8.11.2 AdvanTools Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 AdvanTools Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 AdvanTools Product Description

8.11.5 AdvanTools Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Distributors

11.3 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

