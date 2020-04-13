COVID-19 Impact on Parachutes Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Parachutes Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Parachutes Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Parachutes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Parachutes Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Parachutes Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Parachutes market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Parachutes Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Parachutes Market: Airborne Systems, Zodiac Aerospace, Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment, BRS Aerospace, Fujikura Parachute, Performance Designs, VITAL Parachute, Mills Manufacturing, Vertical do Ponto, Complete Parachute, Autoflug, FXC Corporation, Butler Parachute Systems, NZ Aerosports, National Parachute, Parachute Systems, Parachute Laboratories, Spekon, Magam Safety, Antares IAC

>>Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1643688/global-parachutes-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Parachutes Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Parachutes Market Segmentation By Product: Round Parachutes, Ram-air Parachutes, Annular Parachutes, Ribbon and Ring Parachutes, Others

Global Parachutes Market Segmentation By Application: Military, Civil

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Parachutes Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Parachutes Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

>>>Request Customization of Report :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1643688/global-parachutes-market

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parachutes Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Parachutes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Round Parachutes

1.4.3 Ram-air Parachutes

1.4.4 Annular Parachutes

1.4.5 Ribbon and Ring Parachutes

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parachutes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civil

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Parachutes Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Parachutes Industry

1.6.1.1 Parachutes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Parachutes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Parachutes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Parachutes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Parachutes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Parachutes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Parachutes Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Parachutes Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Parachutes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Parachutes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Parachutes Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Parachutes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Parachutes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parachutes Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Parachutes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Parachutes Production by Regions

4.1 Global Parachutes Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Parachutes Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Parachutes Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Parachutes Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Parachutes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Parachutes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Parachutes Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Parachutes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Parachutes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Parachutes Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Parachutes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Parachutes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Parachutes Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Parachutes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Parachutes Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Parachutes Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Parachutes Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Parachutes Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Parachutes Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Parachutes Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Parachutes Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Parachutes Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Parachutes Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Parachutes Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Parachutes Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Parachutes Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Parachutes Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Parachutes Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Parachutes Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Parachutes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Parachutes Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Parachutes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Parachutes Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Parachutes Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Parachutes Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Parachutes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Parachutes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Parachutes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Parachutes Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Airborne Systems

8.1.1 Airborne Systems Corporation Information

8.1.2 Airborne Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Airborne Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Airborne Systems Product Description

8.1.5 Airborne Systems Recent Development

8.2 Zodiac Aerospace

8.2.1 Zodiac Aerospace Corporation Information

8.2.2 Zodiac Aerospace Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Zodiac Aerospace Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Zodiac Aerospace Product Description

8.2.5 Zodiac Aerospace Recent Development

8.3 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment

8.3.1 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Corporation Information

8.3.2 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Product Description

8.3.5 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Recent Development

8.4 BRS Aerospace

8.4.1 BRS Aerospace Corporation Information

8.4.2 BRS Aerospace Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 BRS Aerospace Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BRS Aerospace Product Description

8.4.5 BRS Aerospace Recent Development

8.5 Fujikura Parachute

8.5.1 Fujikura Parachute Corporation Information

8.5.2 Fujikura Parachute Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Fujikura Parachute Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Fujikura Parachute Product Description

8.5.5 Fujikura Parachute Recent Development

8.6 Performance Designs

8.6.1 Performance Designs Corporation Information

8.6.2 Performance Designs Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Performance Designs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Performance Designs Product Description

8.6.5 Performance Designs Recent Development

8.7 VITAL Parachute

8.7.1 VITAL Parachute Corporation Information

8.7.2 VITAL Parachute Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 VITAL Parachute Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 VITAL Parachute Product Description

8.7.5 VITAL Parachute Recent Development

8.8 Mills Manufacturing

8.8.1 Mills Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mills Manufacturing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mills Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mills Manufacturing Product Description

8.8.5 Mills Manufacturing Recent Development

8.9 Vertical do Ponto

8.9.1 Vertical do Ponto Corporation Information

8.9.2 Vertical do Ponto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Vertical do Ponto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Vertical do Ponto Product Description

8.9.5 Vertical do Ponto Recent Development

8.10 Complete Parachute

8.10.1 Complete Parachute Corporation Information

8.10.2 Complete Parachute Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Complete Parachute Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Complete Parachute Product Description

8.10.5 Complete Parachute Recent Development

8.11 Autoflug

8.11.1 Autoflug Corporation Information

8.11.2 Autoflug Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Autoflug Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Autoflug Product Description

8.11.5 Autoflug Recent Development

8.12 FXC Corporation

8.12.1 FXC Corporation Corporation Information

8.12.2 FXC Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 FXC Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 FXC Corporation Product Description

8.12.5 FXC Corporation Recent Development

8.13 Butler Parachute Systems

8.13.1 Butler Parachute Systems Corporation Information

8.13.2 Butler Parachute Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Butler Parachute Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Butler Parachute Systems Product Description

8.13.5 Butler Parachute Systems Recent Development

8.14 NZ Aerosports

8.14.1 NZ Aerosports Corporation Information

8.14.2 NZ Aerosports Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 NZ Aerosports Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 NZ Aerosports Product Description

8.14.5 NZ Aerosports Recent Development

8.15 National Parachute

8.15.1 National Parachute Corporation Information

8.15.2 National Parachute Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 National Parachute Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 National Parachute Product Description

8.15.5 National Parachute Recent Development

8.16 Parachute Systems

8.16.1 Parachute Systems Corporation Information

8.16.2 Parachute Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Parachute Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Parachute Systems Product Description

8.16.5 Parachute Systems Recent Development

8.17 Parachute Laboratories

8.17.1 Parachute Laboratories Corporation Information

8.17.2 Parachute Laboratories Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Parachute Laboratories Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Parachute Laboratories Product Description

8.17.5 Parachute Laboratories Recent Development

8.18 Spekon

8.18.1 Spekon Corporation Information

8.18.2 Spekon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Spekon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Spekon Product Description

8.18.5 Spekon Recent Development

8.19 Magam Safety

8.19.1 Magam Safety Corporation Information

8.19.2 Magam Safety Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Magam Safety Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Magam Safety Product Description

8.19.5 Magam Safety Recent Development

8.20 Antares IAC

8.20.1 Antares IAC Corporation Information

8.20.2 Antares IAC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Antares IAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Antares IAC Product Description

8.20.5 Antares IAC Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Parachutes Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Parachutes Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Parachutes Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Parachutes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Parachutes Sales Channels

11.2.2 Parachutes Distributors

11.3 Parachutes Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Parachutes Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.