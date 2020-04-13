COVID-19 Impact on Power Tools Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Power Tools Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power Tools Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Power Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Power Tools Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Power Tools Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Power Tools market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Power Tools Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Power Tools Market: Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI, Makita, Hitachi Koki, Hilti, Metabo, Snap-on, DEVON (Chevron Group), Festool, Apex Tool Group, Dongcheng, C. & E. Fein, Zhejiang Crown, Positec Group, Jiangsu Jinding, KEN

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Power Tools Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Power Tools Market Segmentation By Product: Electric power tool, Pneumatic power tool, Hydraulic and other power tool

Global Power Tools Market Segmentation By Application: Residential Applications, Construction Field, Industry Field, Gardening Field, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Power Tools Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Power Tools Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Tools Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric power tool

1.4.3 Pneumatic power tool

1.4.4 Hydraulic and other power tool

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Applications

1.5.3 Construction Field

1.5.4 Industry Field

1.5.5 Gardening Field

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Power Tools Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power Tools Industry

1.6.1.1 Power Tools Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Power Tools Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Power Tools Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Power Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Power Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Power Tools Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Power Tools Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Power Tools Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Power Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Power Tools Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Power Tools Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Power Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Power Tools Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Tools Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Power Tools Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Power Tools Production by Regions

4.1 Global Power Tools Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Power Tools Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Power Tools Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Power Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Power Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Power Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Power Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Power Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Power Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Power Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Power Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Power Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Power Tools Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Power Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Power Tools Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Power Tools Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Power Tools Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Power Tools Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Power Tools Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Power Tools Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Power Tools Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Power Tools Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Power Tools Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Power Tools Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Power Tools Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Power Tools Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Power Tools Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Power Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Power Tools Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Power Tools Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Power Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Power Tools Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Power Tools Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Power Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Power Tools Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Power Tools Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Power Tools Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

8.1.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Product Description

8.1.5 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Recent Development

8.2 Bosch

8.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Bosch Product Description

8.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

8.3 TTI

8.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

8.3.2 TTI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 TTI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 TTI Product Description

8.3.5 TTI Recent Development

8.4 Makita

8.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

8.4.2 Makita Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Makita Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Makita Product Description

8.4.5 Makita Recent Development

8.5 Hitachi Koki

8.5.1 Hitachi Koki Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitachi Koki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Hitachi Koki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hitachi Koki Product Description

8.5.5 Hitachi Koki Recent Development

8.6 Hilti

8.6.1 Hilti Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hilti Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hilti Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hilti Product Description

8.6.5 Hilti Recent Development

8.7 Metabo

8.7.1 Metabo Corporation Information

8.7.2 Metabo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Metabo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Metabo Product Description

8.7.5 Metabo Recent Development

8.8 Snap-on

8.8.1 Snap-on Corporation Information

8.8.2 Snap-on Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Snap-on Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Snap-on Product Description

8.8.5 Snap-on Recent Development

8.9 DEVON (Chevron Group)

8.9.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corporation Information

8.9.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Product Description

8.9.5 DEVON (Chevron Group) Recent Development

8.10 Festool

8.10.1 Festool Corporation Information

8.10.2 Festool Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Festool Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Festool Product Description

8.10.5 Festool Recent Development

8.11 Apex Tool Group

8.11.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Apex Tool Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Apex Tool Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Apex Tool Group Product Description

8.11.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Development

8.12 Dongcheng

8.12.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

8.12.2 Dongcheng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Dongcheng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Dongcheng Product Description

8.12.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

8.13 C. & E. Fein

8.13.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

8.13.2 C. & E. Fein Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 C. & E. Fein Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 C. & E. Fein Product Description

8.13.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development

8.14 Zhejiang Crown

8.14.1 Zhejiang Crown Corporation Information

8.14.2 Zhejiang Crown Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Zhejiang Crown Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Zhejiang Crown Product Description

8.14.5 Zhejiang Crown Recent Development

8.15 Positec Group

8.15.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

8.15.2 Positec Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Positec Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Positec Group Product Description

8.15.5 Positec Group Recent Development

8.16 Jiangsu Jinding

8.16.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

8.16.2 Jiangsu Jinding Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Jiangsu Jinding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Jiangsu Jinding Product Description

8.16.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Development

8.17 KEN

8.17.1 KEN Corporation Information

8.17.2 KEN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 KEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 KEN Product Description

8.17.5 KEN Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Power Tools Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Power Tools Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Power Tools Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Power Tools Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Power Tools Sales Channels

11.2.2 Power Tools Distributors

11.3 Power Tools Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Power Tools Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

