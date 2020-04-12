Water Treatment Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights2017 – 2027

Higher Focus on Zero Liquid Discharge, Resource and Reuse Recovery

Water scarcity is a global challenge that can quickly turn into a crisis if not properly managed. The scarcity of freshwater coupled with stringent effluent discharge regulations has increased the procurement cost of water and is driving the demand for zero liquid discharge technology. Zero liquid discharge uses a tailored suite of advanced treatment technologies including crystallizers, brine concentrators, and evaporators to treat industrial effluent so that water can be purified enough for reuse.

Companies relying on zero liquid discharge systems do not produce effluent and thus altogether eliminate regulatory costs and effluent permitting. Zero liquid discharge is widely deployed in industrial settings such as oil & gas, chemical, and power generation industries and is expected to record a robust CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2027.

In the municipal sector, the shift is towards resource recovery where wastewater treatment plants sell or use organic solids, energy, nutrients, and minerals. These facilities are called water resource recovery facilities and are used in anaerobic digestion and nutrient recovery.

Desalination Plants Reduce Huge Dependency on Freshwater Resources

Rapidly rising per capita water consumption and an overdependence on freshwater sources has forced stakeholders in the water treatment systems market to develop new resources. Desalination is the preferred method of increasing the global water supply and the desalination market has grown by leaps and bounds in the last decade with the biggest regions being North America and MEA.

Additional investment in desalination is poised to grow the desalination market even more in the days ahead. Saudi Arabia is on track to be the largest market with investments of roughly US$ 15 billion lined up, closely followed by the US with an investment of approx. US$ 11 billion from 2015-2020. Other countries to look out for are Australia, Kuwait, UAE, China, and India.

Taking into account the massive investment needed in plants, the desalination market is anticipated to be worth just under US$ 10 billion and the world should produce more than 20 million m3 water/day by the end of 2027 through desalination alone. Technological advancements in the field have given rise to efficient options in the form of floating desalination plants that are extremely cost effective as the initial capital overlay is comparatively lower.

Nanotechnology Useful in Efficient Process Water Treatment

Nanotechnology and the incorporation of microorganisms in bio-microelectronic devices has transformed the water treatment systems market. Nanotechnology can be easily accumulated with other forms of technology and it can modify existing concepts making it a highly versatile form of technology. Nanotechnology is being investigated for high performing membranes with improved hydraulic conductivity and fewer fouling characteristics.

A lot of research is underway for membrane fabrication from nano materials for toxic compound decomposition during treatment. Nanotechnology is also being tested for segregation of bimetallic nanoparticles, carbon compounds, metals, and carbon compounds from wastewater resources. By way of improved configurations and membranes, more efficient energy recovery and pumping systems can certainly be possible.

Electrochemical Contaminant Removal in Water Treatment Systems Market

The wastewater treatment with conventional systems is chemical and energy intensive and the systems are inefficient in the removal of dilute pollutant concentrations in water. Research in the field is ongoing to develop methods that can remove contaminants with negligible or limited chemical load.

