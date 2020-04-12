Digital Pathology Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by2015 – 2025

XploreMR (XMR) offers a 10-year forecast of the global digital pathology market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. This study provides insights regarding the market dynamics and trends in all seven regions that are expected to influence the current market environment and future status of the global digital pathology market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This report examines the global digital pathology market for the period 2015–2025, with the primary objective being to offer key insights on developments in the global digital pathology market, that are significantly helping to provide more integrated and digitised platform for the healthcare service providers by making the process of sharing slides across the health care sector mush easier.

The global digital pathology market report begins by defining digital pathology systems and the various components such as scanners, software and services that make up the whole package. It also lists the various end users opting for digital pathology systems, followed by an overview section, along with its parent market. Overview section includes XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities estimated to influence growth of the global digital pathology market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model has been analysed to better equip customers and readers with region-specific trends, drivers, restraints and market insights.

Major factors driving growth of the global digital pathology market include increasing spending on cancer diagnostics and monitoring, increasing spending on healthcare IT and collaborative approach between pathologists and cloud service providers to facilitate faster decision making. Furthermore, increasing demand for image analysis software and personalised medicine has triggered growth of global digital pathology market. Research indicates that there is growing need for integrated modules of digital pathology, which enables better interoperability reliable outcome to pathologists. Secondly, there is growing need for automation in diagnostic procedures, starting from sample collection to final diagnosis, and this is estimated to further fuel demand for digital pathology systems for application in research laboratories and diagnostic laboratories. However, factors such as high capital cost for implementing digital pathology systems and stringent regulatory guidance for the use of digital pathology systems in primary diagnosis are factors hampering growth of the digital pathology market.

The global digital pathology market is segmented based on the basis of product type into hardware (scanners), software and services. Scanners segment is further sub-segmented into fluorescent scanners and bright field scanners. Scanners segment is further sub-segment into fluorescent digital pathology scanners and bright field digital pathology scanners. The software segment is further sub-segmented into image analysis and digital pathology information systems. On the basis of deployment mode, the image analysis and digital pathology information systems sub-segments are categorized as on-premise delivery and cloud based delivery solutions. The services segment is further sub-segmented into installation & integration services, consulting services and maintenance services. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and research centres. A detailed analysis of all the categories of end users has been provided in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The report analyses the market based on digital pathology screening services such as haematology, chemical pathology, histopathology and medical microbiology. A thorough analysis, along with the market attractiveness index of each of these categories, has been provided in the report.

In the above sections – by product, end user, pathology screening services and region – we evaluate the present scenario and future growth prospects of the global digital pathology market for the period 2015 – 2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e. 2015-2025.

The next section of report highlights the digital pathology market by region. It provides the market outlook for 2015-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the global digital pathology market. The study discusses key regional trends, drivers and restraints contributing to growth of digital pathology market, worldwide. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

To ascertain size of the global digital pathology (devices) market, we have considered the revenue generated from the sale of digital pathology software and scanners. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue generated across the digital pathology market, globally over the forecast period. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the digital pathology market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of supply-side and demand-side perspective, and downstream industry and economic envelope.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters, such as Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities available in the market.

The global digital pathology market has been segmented in terms of products, pathology screening services, end users and regions, are analysed on the basis of their respective Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of digital pathology market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth, Market Insights developed the digital pathology market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index helps providers to identify real market opportunities and take informed decisions.

In the final section of the report, we offer the ‘Competitive Landscape’ section to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to examine the key differentiators among competitor firms. Key categories of providers covered in the report are digital pathology scanners, software and service providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the digital pathology value chain. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players in the market.

Detailed profiles of digital pathology companies included are in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies. Key players in the market include: Perkin Elmer, Inc., MedImmune, LLC (AstraZeneca), Sectra AB Koninklijke Philips N.V GE Healthcare Inspirata Co. Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. Leica Biosystems 3D-Histech Ltd. Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K. Digipath Co. ZEISS Olympus Corporation Yokogawa Electronic Corporation.

Key Segments Covered By Product Scanner Bright Field Scanner Fluorescence Scanner Software Image Analysis Platform On-premises Delivery Cloud-based Delivery Digital Pathology Information Systems On-premises Delivery Cloud-based Delivery Services Installation and Integration Maintenance Services Consulting Services By End Use Hospital 500+ Beds 200–499 Beds Less than 200 Beds Diagnostic Laboratories Private Laboratories Public Laboratories Research Centers By Pathology Screening Services Hematology Chemical Pathology Histopathology Medical Microbiology

