Recent report published by research nester titled “Automotive Solar Sunroof Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the automotive solar sunroof market in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The automotive solar sunroof market has been segmented by vehicle into passenger car, commercial vehicle, electric vehicles and others, all of which are anticipated to drive the market of automotive sunroof among automotive industries. This can be attributed to rising population that is further increasing the demand for automobiles. Automotive solar sunroof recharges car battery and provides temperature control and also helps the car to lower down the temperature up to 50% without enabling the air-conditioning system.

The global market of automotive solar sunroof is anticipated to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period. Further, the market of automotive solar sunroof is driving on various factors such as rising demand for renewable source of energy and growing adoption of automotive solar sunroof due to its various properties.

These factors are estimated to boom the automotive solar sunroof market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024. In the regional segment, Europe captured the largest market of automotive solar sunroof in terms of revenue in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to growing demand for eco-friendly energy sources and rising government norms to reduce greenhouse gases. Asia-Pacific region accounted for the second largest market for automotive solar sunroof.

Factors such as rapid urbanization and growing automotive sector are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive solar sunroof in Asia-Pacific region.

Ecological Concerns to Boom the Market

Rising demand for renewable source of energy to power vehicles and rapid urbanization are believed to foster the growth of automotive solar sunroof market. Additionally, environmental concerns coupled with increasing government rules and regulations to reduce greenhouse gases and advancement of automotive industry are envisioned to be the dynamic factors behind the rapid growth of automotive solar sunroof market across the globe.

Further, rising adoption of green mobility vehicle concept by automotive manufacturing companies and increased use of electric vehicles are expected to benefit the expansion of market

However, high cost of automotive solar sunroof is anticipated to hinder the growth of automotive solar sunroof market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the automotive solar sunroof market which includes company profiling:

Panasonic, Webasto, A2-Solar, Primerautoglass, Cruise Car, Energies-Sol and Solar Drive.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the automotive solar sunroof market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

