Decorative Paints Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to2016 – 2026

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global decorative paints market in a new publication titled “Decorative Paints Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Our study demonstrates key market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the global decorative paints market over the forecast period (2016 – 2026). The primary objective of this report is to provide information on key drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, regulations, value chain analysis, and updates on developments in the global decorative paints market; and conduct a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market across various regional market segments.

Report description

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global decorative paints market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by product type, by formulations, by price, by application, by sales channel, and by region. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, and key trends in the market. The sections that follow include global market analysis, analysis by product type, formulations, price, sales channel, application, and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global decorative paints market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the product types, formulations, price, sales channels, application, and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume (KT) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

In the final section of the report, we have provided the global decorative paints market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global decorative paints market along with their long-term and short-term business strategies.

Research methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2026. To calculate market size, the report considers the weighted average price of decorative paints by product type across key geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue as well as volume (KT) of the global decorative paints market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global decorative paints market is expected to develop in the future. We have acquired critical market data through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global decorative paints market.

Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate to understand market predictability and identify the right opportunities across the global decorative paints market. We have also analysed the different segments of the global decorative paints market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global decorative paints market. Another important feature of our report is an analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective in the global decorative paints market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of growth and performance, we have developed the global decorative paints market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities in the global decorative paints market.

