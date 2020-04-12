Ready To Use RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2020

The ‘RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Segmentation

Based on application: Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors Market

Retail and Commercial Outlets Applications

Offices & Commercial Buildings

Hospitals & HealthCare

Assets and IT Equipment Tracking

Banks & Financial Institutions

Government Institutions and Organizations

Telecommunications, Data Centers

Universities & Education Institutions

Fashion, Apparel & Textile Outlets

Hotels and Hospitality Solutions

Events, Exhibitions & Trade Show Management

Based on RFID: Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors Market

Ultra-High Frequency

High frequency and Near Field Communication

Low Frequency

Dual Frequency (NFC & UFH)

Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). RFID portal for doorways is estimated to witness high market share over the forecast year due to its rising application in the major industry such as manufacturing and hospitality industry across the globe. In the above-stated region, North America holds relatively higher market share in the global RFID portals for doorways & corridors due to the IT industry and manufacturing industry which has enabled RFID portals for asset tracking and managing their tools in the area of business. Western Europe is estimated to witness a high growth rate in RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to growing application in the hospital, many of the equipment in the hospital are now being well managed and tracked and thus supporting the growth of the market. Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is estimated to witness a high CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecasted year, attributed to developed sector of manufacturing in countries such as China, India, and the Philippines. Japan is one of the high growing RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to high technologically advanced country across the globe.

Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the RFID portals for doorways & corridors market are as follows

Jamison Door Company, Inc.

Atlas RFID Solutions, Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

SageData

GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.

RFIDSupplyChain

Barco, s.r.o.

