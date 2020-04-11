Automotive Lightweight Material Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, 2019-2025

Indepth Read this Automotive Lightweight Material Market

Fact.MR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market’s analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade’s rise have been discussed within the title.

key players operating in the automotive lightweight material market include United States Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Formosa, Trinseo, LG Chem, JSR, Eastman, Alerisw International, Guirt Holding AG, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Hunstman, ExxonMobil, Covestro, Mitsubishi, DowDupont, DSM, Solvay, SSAB AB, Ak Steel Holding Corp, Nucor Corp, Trinseo, Luxfer, Kaiser, Hindalco, Braskem, UFP Technologies, Owen Corning, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ineos, Chevron Phillips, SABIC, Toray, Celanese, BASF, POSCO, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, and ArcelorMittal SA.

Steel Remains Sought-after among Automotive Lightweight Materials

The study opines that steel will account for a sizeable share of the automotive lightweight materials market. Steel sales for lightweight automotive components surpassed 34 kilotons in 2018, and are estimated to record at a volume CAGR of 3.9% through 2028.

Sales of the automotive lightweight materials will remain comparatively robust in the production of passenger cars, accounting for a significant volume share in 2018. Additionally, growing incorporation of the automotive lightweight materials in manufacturing the engine, exterior components, and interior components of luxury cars will continue to underpin the sales of automotive lightweight materials in the near future.

Research Methodology

In-depth analysis and exhaustive insights provided in the Fact.MR report on global automotive lightweight material market is a result of a two-step research process that involves primary and secondary resources. In the secondary research methodology, trade journals, paid resources, company annual reports, press releases and other publications related to automotive lightweight material market were studied in order to gain information and market size data.

The information obtained has then been validated through insights gained from the primary interviews with industry leaders and the market experts. Findings from these research processes were used to determine an accurate and all-inclusive forecast of the automotive material market for the period 2019 to 2028.

