Disc Insulators Market Top Vendors Analysis 2019-2025

Competitive Landscape

To counter the problem of pollution-induced voltage flashovers in Iran, the government ordered replacing the porcelain and glass disc insulators with high-quality polymer composite insulators. Further, an order to periodically clean and cover the insulators with suitable coatings was issued.

During a recent meeting of the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) members of the council which include Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia announced the commencement of a project aimed at linking their electrical systems by creating an energy highway consisting of HDVC systems and converter stations.

Another notable development to counter the adverse impacts of voltage flashovers was the invention of a customized drone for the periodic cleaning of insulators in France. The drone was successful in cleaning an 8000 HV tower in 3 days.

Some of the leading players in the market are:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited

Liling Special Insulator Factory

Rajeev Industries

Naresh Potteries

Mohinder Bedi & Sons

JS Group

Suraj Ceramics Industry

Adpro Pvt. Ltd.

Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation

Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co., Ltd.

Disc Insulators Market: Regional Outlook

The disc insulators market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific owing to the increased investments into revamping the infrastructure for production and supply of electricity by emerging economies in the region. Economies like China, India, and Japan are expanding their power transmission systems to serve rural areas which are further expected to propel the growth of disc insulators market in the region. The demand for disc insulators in North America is expected to pick up the pace as multiple transmission line projects in the continent are set to start. With increasing demand for electrification in railways in Europe, the sales of disc insulators in the region are estimated to rise at a steady rate. The flourishing industrial sector in the Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the demand for disc insulators in the region.

Disc Insulators Market: Segmentation

The global disc insulators market can be segmented on the basis of material, type, and application.

By material, the global disc insulators market can be segmented into:

Glass Disc Insulator

Porcelain Disc Insulator

Polymer Disc Insulator

By type, the global disc insulator market can be segmented into:

B&S (Ball and Socket) Disc Insulator

Dead End (Conventional)

T&C (Tongue and Clevis) Disc

By application

Railway electrification

Overhead Lines

Circuit Breakers

Substation

Current and Voltage Transformer

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segment Analysis Includes:

North America (Canada, USA)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Japan

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report:

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

