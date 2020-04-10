Palm Olein Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2025

Palm Olein Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Palm Olein Market by Companies:

Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global palm olein market are Al-Khaleej Industries Sdn Bhd, HAS Oils & Fats Sdn Bhd, Hm Trade Co Ltd, Syntrax Global Co Ltd, KTV Health Foods Pvt Ltd, Rhein International, Reo Middle East Dmcc, Z N T General Trading L.l.c, Malizoil Plc, Viaraan Foods & Oils Company Ltd, Parisons Group, Except them, many other manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in palm olein, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the upcoming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing consumer awareness towards healthy foods is expected to boost the palm olein market in the upcoming years. Oil is the major or prime ingredient in foods. Oil is used for cooking and frying. But, many oils used across the world for cooking and frying are not healthy as they raise the cholesterol level. It has been studied that palm olein does not affect cholesterol levels as it contains mostly unsaturated fats. In addition, palm olein is used as a raw material for shortening and margarine. It is also used in washing powder, soaps, and other hygienic and personal care products. Palm olein is also used in candles and oleochemical industries. So by considering the above factors, it is expected that palm olein market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Palm Olein: A Regional Outlook

The trade of palm olein is made on a large scale across the world. However, the production and consumption of palm olein are dominated by a few countries. The world's two largest palm olein producing countries are Malaysia and Indonesia which together produces around 87% of the world total palm olein. Other major palm olein producing countries are Thailand, Nigeria, and Columbia. The largest exporters of palm olein are Indonesia and Malaysia while largest importers of palm olein are India, China, and EU. India is a net importer of palm oil and by-products including palm olein.

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

