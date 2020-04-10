High-end Decorative Flooring Market Share 2020: By Purity, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global High-end Decorative Flooring market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global High-end Decorative Flooring market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. Major as well as emerging players of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Research Report: Chi Mei, GEHR Plastics, Kolon Industries, Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Rayon, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi Kasei

Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic, Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Other

Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise High-end Decorative Flooring markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped High-end Decorative Flooring markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global High-end Decorative Flooring market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global High-end Decorative Flooring market?

Table of Contents

1 High-end Decorative Flooring Market Overview

1.1 High-end Decorative Flooring Product Overview

1.2 High-end Decorative Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Real Wood Floor

1.2.2 Consolidated-Wooden Floor

1.2.3 Bamboo Floorings

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High-end Decorative Flooring Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High-end Decorative Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High-end Decorative Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High-end Decorative Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High-end Decorative Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-end Decorative Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High-end Decorative Flooring as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-end Decorative Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High-end Decorative Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global High-end Decorative Flooring by Application

4.1 High-end Decorative Flooring Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High-end Decorative Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High-end Decorative Flooring by Application

4.5.2 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring by Application

5 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Decorative Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E High-end Decorative Flooring Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-end Decorative Flooring Business

10.1 Chi Mei

10.1.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chi Mei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Chi Mei High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Chi Mei High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Chi Mei Recent Development

10.2 GEHR Plastics

10.2.1 GEHR Plastics Corporation Information

10.2.2 GEHR Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GEHR Plastics High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 GEHR Plastics Recent Development

10.3 Kolon Industries

10.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kolon Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kolon Industries High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kolon Industries High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

10.4 Arkema

10.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Arkema High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Arkema High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.5 Evonik Industries AG

10.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 Evonik Industries AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Evonik Industries AG High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Evonik Industries AG High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Rayon

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Rayon High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

10.7 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries

10.7.1 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Recent Development

10.8 Sumitomo Chemical

10.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Asahi Kasei

10.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.9.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Asahi Kasei High-end Decorative Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Asahi Kasei High-end Decorative Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

11 High-end Decorative Flooring Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High-end Decorative Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High-end Decorative Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

