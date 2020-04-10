GNSS Chips Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026



Complete study of the global GNSS Chips market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GNSS Chips industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GNSS Chips production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global GNSS Chips market include _Qualcomm Incorporated, Stmicroelectronics, Mediatek, U-Blox Holdings, Broadcom Corporation, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Skyworks Solutions, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global GNSS Chips industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GNSS Chips manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GNSS Chips industry.

Global GNSS Chips Market Segment By Type:

Standard Precision, High Precision

Global GNSS Chips Market Segment By Application:

Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle Systems, Wearable Devices, Digital Cameras

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GNSS Chips industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GNSS Chips market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GNSS Chips industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GNSS Chips market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GNSS Chips market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GNSS Chips market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GNSS Chips Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global GNSS Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Standard Precision

1.4.3 High Precision

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GNSS Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Tablets

1.5.4 Personal Navigation Devices

1.5.5 In-Vehicle Systems

1.5.6 Wearable Devices

1.5.7 Digital Cameras

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GNSS Chips Market Size

2.1.1 Global GNSS Chips Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global GNSS Chips Production 2014-2025

2.2 GNSS Chips Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key GNSS Chips Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 GNSS Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers GNSS Chips Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into GNSS Chips Market

2.4 Key Trends for GNSS Chips Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 GNSS Chips Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 GNSS Chips Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 GNSS Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 GNSS Chips Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 GNSS Chips Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 GNSS Chips Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 GNSS Chips Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 GNSS Chips Production by Regions

4.1 Global GNSS Chips Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global GNSS Chips Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global GNSS Chips Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America GNSS Chips Production

4.2.2 North America GNSS Chips Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America GNSS Chips Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe GNSS Chips Production

4.3.2 Europe GNSS Chips Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe GNSS Chips Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China GNSS Chips Production

4.4.2 China GNSS Chips Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China GNSS Chips Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan GNSS Chips Production

4.5.2 Japan GNSS Chips Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan GNSS Chips Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea GNSS Chips Production

4.6.2 South Korea GNSS Chips Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea GNSS Chips Import & Export

5 GNSS Chips Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global GNSS Chips Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global GNSS Chips Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global GNSS Chips Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America GNSS Chips Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America GNSS Chips Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe GNSS Chips Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe GNSS Chips Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific GNSS Chips Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific GNSS Chips Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America GNSS Chips Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America GNSS Chips Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global GNSS Chips Production by Type

6.2 Global GNSS Chips Revenue by Type

6.3 GNSS Chips Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global GNSS Chips Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global GNSS Chips Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global GNSS Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Qualcomm Incorporated

8.1.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Qualcomm Incorporated GNSS Chips Product Description

8.1.5 Qualcomm Incorporated Recent Development

8.2 Stmicroelectronics

8.2.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Stmicroelectronics GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Stmicroelectronics GNSS Chips Product Description

8.2.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

8.3 Mediatek

8.3.1 Mediatek Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Mediatek GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Mediatek GNSS Chips Product Description

8.3.5 Mediatek Recent Development

8.4 U-Blox Holdings

8.4.1 U-Blox Holdings Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 U-Blox Holdings GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 U-Blox Holdings GNSS Chips Product Description

8.4.5 U-Blox Holdings Recent Development

8.5 Broadcom Corporation

8.5.1 Broadcom Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Broadcom Corporation GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Broadcom Corporation GNSS Chips Product Description

8.5.5 Broadcom Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Intel Corporation

8.6.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Intel Corporation GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Intel Corporation GNSS Chips Product Description

8.6.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

8.7 Furuno Electric

8.7.1 Furuno Electric Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Furuno Electric GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Furuno Electric GNSS Chips Product Description

8.7.5 Furuno Electric Recent Development

8.8 Skyworks Solutions

8.8.1 Skyworks Solutions Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Skyworks Solutions GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Skyworks Solutions GNSS Chips Product Description

8.8.5 Skyworks Solutions Recent Development

8.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions

8.9.1 Quectel Wireless Solutions Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Quectel Wireless Solutions GNSS Chips Product Description

8.9.5 Quectel Wireless Solutions Recent Development

8.10 Navika Electronics

8.10.1 Navika Electronics Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Navika Electronics GNSS Chips Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Navika Electronics GNSS Chips Product Description

8.10.5 Navika Electronics Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 GNSS Chips Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global GNSS Chips Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global GNSS Chips Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 GNSS Chips Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global GNSS Chips Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global GNSS Chips Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 GNSS Chips Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global GNSS Chips Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global GNSS Chips Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 GNSS Chips Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 GNSS Chips Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America GNSS Chips Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe GNSS Chips Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific GNSS Chips Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America GNSS Chips Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 GNSS Chips Sales Channels

11.2.2 GNSS Chips Distributors

11.3 GNSS Chips Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global GNSS Chips Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

