Underfloor Air Distribution Systems Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027  -Advanced Ergonomic Technologies Ltd,Air System Components, Inc.,AirFixture

The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

In a buildings, underfloor air distribution system is usually installed for the delivery of providing appropriate cooling and heating facility. The underfloor air distribution system technology is highly efficient and can be effortlessly installed in buildings where centralized air conditioning is needed. The growing construction industry and rise in number of multi-store buildings is likely to drive the underfloor air distribution system market during the forecast period. Also, various key players involved in the manufacturing and installation of underfloor air distribution systems are emphasizing on making energy efficient and sophisticated systems, which is likely to drive the underfloor air distribution system market.

The need for the underfloor air distribution systems is rising due to the growing development in the construction industry and the increase in number of multi-story buildings. However, these opportunities are likely to drive the underfloor air distribution systems market. There are few factors that will hinder the development of underfloor air distribution systems market such as the lack of awareness about the technology, lack of the knowledge about the technical information, and high initial investment. Also, underfloor air distribution systems are still unknown in several regions as they are a new and unfamiliar technology. Also, inadequate technical information available for commissioning procedures, operating sequences and control techniques is a key aspect hindering the underfloor air distribution systems market from grow rapidly.

The underfloor air distribution system market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. On the basis of component, market is segmented as underfloor air supply plenums, diffuser, electronic control unit, underfloor fan terminals. On the basis of application, market is segmented as offices, commercial spaces, data centers, community halls and other public gatherings, exhibitions and temporary constructions, and others.

