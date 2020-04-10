COVID-19 Impact on GPS Tracking Devices Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the GPS Tracking Devices Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the GPS Tracking Devices Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for GPS Tracking Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global GPS Tracking Devices Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[GPS Tracking Devices Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global GPS Tracking Devices market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global GPS Tracking Devices Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global GPS Tracking Devices Market: Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Geotab Inc, Trackimo LLC, Xirgo Technologies, Inc, Laipac Technology, Verizon Wireless, Tomtom International Bv, Spark Nano

The Essential Content Covered in the Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Segmentation By Product: Standalone Tracker, OBD Device, Advance Tracker

Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Track Cars, Track Asset, Track Persons

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While GPS Tracking Devices Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.GPS Tracking Devices Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 GPS Tracking Devices Market Overview

1.1 GPS Tracking Devices Product Overview

1.2 GPS Tracking Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Standalone Tracker

1.2.2 OBD Device

1.2.3 Advance Tracker

1.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GPS Tracking Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): GPS Tracking Devices Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the GPS Tracking Devices Industry

1.5.1.1 GPS Tracking Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and GPS Tracking Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for GPS Tracking Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GPS Tracking Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GPS Tracking Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GPS Tracking Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GPS Tracking Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GPS Tracking Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GPS Tracking Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GPS Tracking Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GPS Tracking Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GPS Tracking Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GPS Tracking Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America GPS Tracking Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global GPS Tracking Devices by Application

4.1 GPS Tracking Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Track Cars

4.1.2 Track Asset

4.1.3 Track Persons

4.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GPS Tracking Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GPS Tracking Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe GPS Tracking Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices by Application

5 North America GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE GPS Tracking Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS Tracking Devices Business

10.1 Calamp Corporation

10.1.1 Calamp Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Calamp Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Calamp Corporation GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Calamp Corporation GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Calamp Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Sierra Wireless, Inc.

10.2.1 Sierra Wireless, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sierra Wireless, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sierra Wireless, Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Calamp Corporation GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Sierra Wireless, Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Orbocomm Inc.

10.3.1 Orbocomm Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Orbocomm Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Orbocomm Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Orbocomm Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Orbocomm Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Geotab Inc

10.4.1 Geotab Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Geotab Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Geotab Inc GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Geotab Inc GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Geotab Inc Recent Development

10.5 Trackimo LLC

10.5.1 Trackimo LLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 Trackimo LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Trackimo LLC GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Trackimo LLC GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Trackimo LLC Recent Development

10.6 Xirgo Technologies, Inc

10.6.1 Xirgo Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

10.6.2 Xirgo Technologies, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Xirgo Technologies, Inc GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Xirgo Technologies, Inc GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Xirgo Technologies, Inc Recent Development

10.7 Laipac Technology

10.7.1 Laipac Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Laipac Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Laipac Technology GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Laipac Technology GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Laipac Technology Recent Development

10.8 Verizon Wireless

10.8.1 Verizon Wireless Corporation Information

10.8.2 Verizon Wireless Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Verizon Wireless GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Verizon Wireless GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Verizon Wireless Recent Development

10.9 Tomtom International Bv

10.9.1 Tomtom International Bv Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tomtom International Bv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Tomtom International Bv GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Tomtom International Bv GPS Tracking Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Tomtom International Bv Recent Development

10.10 Spark Nano

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Spark Nano GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Spark Nano Recent Development

11 GPS Tracking Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GPS Tracking Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GPS Tracking Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

