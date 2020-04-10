Metal Sanding Machines Market Trends and Segments 2019-2025

PMR recently published a market analysis on the global Metal Sanding Machines market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the Metal Sanding Machines market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Segmentation

The global metal sanding machines market can be segmented on the basis of their types:

Edge rounding

Precision grinding

Deburring

Finishing

Slag Removing

Film Laminating

Brushing

Custom

It can be segmented on the basis of automation:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

It can be segmented on the basis of applications:

Manufacturing

Construction

It can also be segmented on the basis of belt type:

Wide Belt

Disc

Custom

Metal Sanding Machines Market: Segmentation Overview

The wide belt and disc metal sanding machines are used for applications ranging from bars, cookware, flat bars, hardware, pans & pots, round and square tubes and roll grinding, etc. For high volume production, companies also provide versatile and robust, manual and fully automatic metal sanding machines. The applications of metal sanding machines vary from grinding till fine finishing machines and are also used for decorative finishing purposes such as buffing, finishing, and polishing.

Metal Sanding Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The global metal sanding machines market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of metal sanding machines market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein metal sanding machines are useful, aids in boosting the growth of metal sanding machines market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for metal sanding machines because of the increasing industrial automation and a growing number of manufacturing industries.

Metal Sanding Machines Market: Prominent Players

Costa Lavigatrici S.p.A.

Grind Master

Valgro Hyzer

Karl Heesemen Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co,KG

Timesavers, LLC

IMEAS spa

Brusa & Garboli srl

XLR The Excellers

Power Master Motorposts

Super Polish Machine Co., Ltd.

