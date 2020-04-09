Naphtha Market 2019-2027 / Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Top Key

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the naphtha market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the naphtha market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the naphtha market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the naphtha market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the naphtha market by segmenting the market based on the type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Massive demand for jet fuel is predicted to generate lucrative growth avenues for the naphtha industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the large-scale usage of by-products of naphtha across myriad sectors will prompt the expansion of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Nonetheless, strict government laws pertaining to greenhouse gas emissions will put brakes on the expansion of the industry during the forecast timeline. However, a prominent rise in the number of chemical manufacturing firms worldwide will create new growth avenues for the market nullifying the negative impact of the hindrances on the industry over the forecast timeline.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into light naphtha and heavy naphtha. Application-wise, the industry is divided into energy, gasoline blending, solvent, and petrochemical feedstock.

Some of the key players in the market include Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ExxonMobil, Lotte Chemical Corp. (LACC), Shell, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Novachem, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Sinopec Corp. (China Petrochemical Corporation), Total SA, NOVATEK, SABIC, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Chevron Corporation.

