Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market

By Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By origin (Bio pesticides, Synthetic), By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market was valued at USD 54.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 85.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Due to the rising food concerns and major rise in population, with very limited agricultural land and rise in crop loss due to pest attacks, the use of Crop Protection Chemicals is going to rise majorly. Many crop protection chemicals have harmful effects on humans, which made the government come up with strict rules for production and distribution of such chemicals. The major rise in health consciousness across the globe has increased the demand for organic foods, which has a negative impact on Crop Protection Chemicals.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Major loss of crops due to pest attacks.

1.2 Increase in need for food securities.

1.3 Major changes in farming technologies.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increase of pesticide issues.

2.2 Very Strict government regulations.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Origin, Mode of Application and Region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Insecticides

1.2 Herbicides

1.3 Fungicides

1.4 Others

2. By Form:

2.1 Solid

2.2 Liquid

3. By Origin:

3.1 Bio pesticides

3.2 Synthetic

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World

5. By Mode of Application:

5.1 Seed Treatment

5.2 Foliar Spray

5.3 Soil Treatment

5.4 Others

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

3. Syngenta AG

4. FMC Corporation

5. Nufarm Limited

6. The DOW Chemical Company

7. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

8. Bayer Crop science AG

9. Monsanto Company

10. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

