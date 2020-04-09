Pickleball Equipment Market Analysis, Key Development, Industry Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Indepth Read this Pickleball Equipment Market

Opportunities Flourish in Pickleball Sport & Equipment

Pickleball is witnessing a boom, with nearly 40% increase in the sport’s participation in the U.S. alone, according to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA). Companies manufacturing pickleball equipment, such as Pickle Pro, are opening their own retail stores to boost their sales. Numerous sports equipment manufacturers are leveraging the opportunity, as the sport of pickleball expands beyond Baby Boomers and the retirees. New pickleball peddlers are on the rise, meanwhile well-established sporting goods manufacturers are entering the game.

A number of leading tennis companies are also entering into the pickleball courts, for example, Franklin and Head have their own booths for promoting their products. With the rise in pickleball’s popularity, companies are eyeing to capitalize on latent opportunities that the sport holds. Facilitated game and low-impact attributes of the sport have enhanced its accessibility to participants across all age-groups and athletic skills. Companies, such as Clay, have commenced introducing and selling lifestyle clothing, and are barely keeping up with demand.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

