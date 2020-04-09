Lime Oil Market Outline Analysis 2019-2025

Global Lime Oil Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In an effort to retain and use volatile compounds in lime oil in food preservation applications, it is expected that leading food processing brands will strategically combine their conventional food preservation techniques with innovative packaging techniques so as to reap the benefits of volatile compounds that are present in lime oil. As therapeutic applications will remain the top opportunity generator for natural lime oil producers, the global market landscape for lime oil is poised to witness innovation in lime oil formulations and combinations extending the existing applications in therapeutic realm. The key companies operating in the global lime oil market include Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Aromaaz International, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Young Living Essentials Oils LC, Aksuvital, and Biolandes are some of the important competitors in the global lime oil market landscape, and have been profile in the global lime oil market report.

Sourced from sour lime (Citrus aurantifolia), lime oil extraction is a process of steam distillation of an entire ripe lime/peel or cold expression by using the peel of unripe lime skin. With a versatile range of health benefits, the demand for lime has been on the rise over the years; however, the global sales revenue of lime oil is expected to see passive growth over 2017-2022.

In a recently published lime oil market report, the global market for lime oil has been expected to witness sluggish growth over the next five years. The report projects 3.8% CAGR for lime oil market over 2017-2022, despite the presence of a slew of health advantages that lime oil offers. Poor growth prospects for lime oil market have been attributed to the drastically impactful supply-demand and pricing scenario of lime as well as lime oil. Thorough analysis of all the factors likely to shape the lime oil market performance through 2022 is provided in the report.

