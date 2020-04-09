Automotive Steering System Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

Global Automotive Steering System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Competition Tracking: Global Automotive Steering System Market

Constant innovation will remain the key for leading automakers to maintain an edge over the competition in the global automotive steering system market landscape. Emergence of new technology innovations is expected to represent a predominant factor uplifting the global market for automotive steering system, estimated to reach around US$ 40 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., one of the industry spearheads based in South Korea, recently announced the successful development of a customized, dual-mode electric automotive steering system that has been specifically optimized for autonomous vehicle technology. The company claims that this newly developed electric automotive steering system includes a redundant control mode – with an additional benefit of two independent electronic circuits that constantly regulate each other in order to maintain stability of the essential steering capabilities in all driving situations. In this automotive steering system, the electronic control units has been substantially reduced in terms of size. Although Hyundai is yet to drive off the mass-production of this dual-model automotive steering system, several verification tests are anticipated to be accomplished later this year – notarizing mass-production by 2020 end.

With an objective to offer an added value to passenger cars in terms of safety during overtaking, lane changing, and driving on slippery roadways, ZF Friedrichshafen AG had introduced a novel double automotive steering system that combined both front and rear axle automotive steering systems. In 2017, the company solidified its position as a dominant leader in the automotive steering system marketplace, with an extended automotive steering system portfolio in China – the global automotive manufacturing hub. This strategic move of the company added a dual pinion system to its flagship product portfolio. More recently in 2018, ZF Friedrichshafen AG presented a new electromechanical automotive steering system designed for front-drive, four-wheel counterbalance forklifts in a global auto fair – – with an aim to achieve reduced energy consumption. ZF is currently prioritizing R&D efforts directed to following the paradigm shift from conventional hydraulics to energy-efficient electrics.

Other prominent players partaking in the global automotive steering system space include Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, JTEKT Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, NSK Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, China Automotive Systems, Inc., Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, and Robert Bosch Limited.

Definition: Automotive Steering System

An automotive steering system is the collection of components such as steering column, steering wheel, front wheel, brakes, and clutches, enabling the driver to effortlessly direct the motion of the vehicle on the desired path. Evolved from the earlier rigid automotive steering systems, today’s automotive steering systems possess incredible flexibility that offers automatic assistance.

Global Automotive Steering System Market: About the Report

The roughly US$ 30 billion market for automotive steering system will possibly surpass the valuation worth US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2022, as indicated by the global automotive steering system market report offered for the five-year assessment period – 2017-2022. The report provides valued actionable insights on the historic, current, and futuristic scenario of the global automotive steering system to help businesses in automotive components domain arrive at profitable decisions in the near future.

Additional Questions Answered by Automotive Steering System Market Report

To what extent will the cybersecurity concerns impact adoption and approvals of automotive steering system in connected and autonomous vehicles?

What is the take of industry experts on automotive steering system getting obsolete in next few decades, with visibly promising popularity of self-driving and connected vehicles?

Influence of the Automotive Steering System Market Report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive Steering System market.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive Steering System market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive Steering System market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Automotive Steering System market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive Steering System market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Automotive Steering System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

