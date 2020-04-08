Moving Walks Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2020

Global Moving Walks Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Moving Walks market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Moving Walks market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Moving Walks market report covers the key segments,

Segmentation

The global moving walks market can be segmented on the basis of its applications:

Commercial Applications

Public Applications

Others

It can be segmented on the basis of its installation type:

Horizontal

Inclined

It can also be segmented on the basis of the speed:

High-speed walkaways

Slow-speed standard type walkaways

The horizontal moving walks can be further segmented into:

Pallet type

Moving Belt type

Moving Walks Market: Segmentation Overview

The manufacturers these days offer horizontal as well as inclined moving walks or a combination of both clubbed in a single unit. Companies are also manufacturing moving walks with modular designs for enhanced flexibility. They are also providing easy installation and integration of moving walks into the buildings. Customers can use moving walks with or without shopping luggage and trolleys. Features such as horizontal skirt pallet or belt and skirt arrangement help in eliminating the horizontal skirt gap. Moving walks with such features can be installed on finished floors and thus are extremely easy to service. The pallet type moving walks have a continuous series of flat metal plates which are meshed together to form a moving walk. The moving belt type moving walks are built with rubber walking surfaces over metal rollers or with mesh metal belts. The walking surface in such type may have a solid or a bouncy feel. The speed of slow-speed moving walks ranges between 30-40m/min, which often causes impatience amongst the people or customers. In high-speed moving walks there is a 10m acceleration zone, increasing the walk speed.

Moving Walks Market: Regional Outlook

The global moving walks market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of moving walks market owing to the fully automated infrastructure. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to construction technology, wherein moving walks are useful machines, aids in boosting the growth of moving walks market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for moving walks because of the increasing number of shopping malls, multiplexes, and airports.

Moving Walks Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global moving walks market are:

Schindler

Otis Elevator Company

Westmont Industries

KONE CORPORATION FINLAND, KONE OYJ

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fujitec America, Inc.

Thyssenkrupp North America

EHC Global

Orona

United Technologies

