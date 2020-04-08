Coating Additives Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025

Global Coating Additives Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Coating Additives Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section in the coating additives market report includes details about the key players having stronghold in the coating additives market. Moreover, this section also talks about the key developments of these leading market players of coating additives market including their revenue footprints.

Evonik Corporation, a leading player, reorganized its distribution network for coating additives in North America. This move was aimed at offering additional value to the company’s coatings and inks customers.

The Lubrizol Corporation, a key player in the coating additives market, acquired Chemtool Incorporated, a prominent manufacturer and supplier of custom formulated greases, in the year 2011. This acquisition was aimed expanding its additives custom solutions business and solidifying its competency in serving the needs of its global customers.

The Dow Chemical Company, a leading player in the coating additives market, introduced Dow Corning® 210S additive to its exclusive line of coating additives. This additive type was designed to enhance the mar and abrasion resistance, and anti-blocking competency of waterborne wood coatings.

For an end-too-end coverage of the competitive landscape of coating additives market, get in touch with our experts.

Coating Additives Market- Definition

Coating additives are substances added to coating material to improve the functional or other qualities. Coating additives play a vital role in enhancing the performance quo of paint formulations.

Coating Additives Market- About the Report

The Fact.MR research study on coating additives market provides ground-breaking insights on the coating additives market, which equips the readers with the ability to make fact-based decisions to expand in coating additives market. The report on coating additives market elaborates on the growth prospects, untapped opportunities, and overarching trends pushing transformations in the coating additives market. The report on coating additives market presents unmatched and unbiased information on the coating additives market landscape, which helps the readers with investment-making ideas.

Coating Additives Market Structure

The coating additives market structure enunciates on the taxonomy of the coating additives market with respect to various segments, including product type, function, formulation, application, and region. By product type, the coating additives market has been divided into acrylic, urethane, metallic, fluoropolymers, and others (silicone, mineral oils, waxes etc.)

By function, the coating additives market has been segmented into rheology, dispersants, foam control, slip/rub, wetting, and other functions. By formulation, the coating additives market has been segmented into waterborne, solvent, powder, high solids, and UV cure. The coating additives market has been gauged across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Coating Additives Market- Additional Questions Answered

The research study on coating additives market answers addresses vital questions related to the coating additives market scenario, aiding market players of coating additives to frame appropriate business strategies to build a stronger presence in the coating additives market. Apart from addressing all the vital concepts instrumental for determining the growth potential of coating additives market, some of the additional questions answered in the coating additives market report include-

Which is the major factor necessitating adoption of coating additives in the construction industry in the foreseeable future?

What are various risks that manufacturers and suppliers of coating additives market might face from business expansion standpoint?

What are the key differential strategies adopted by leading players operating in the coating additives market space?

How are the leading players retaining their stronghold in the coating additives market?

Coating Additives Market- Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on coating additives market is aimed at helping readers with a complete understanding of coating additives market and the application areas of coating additives, with useful conclusions about every application area of coating additives market. Fact.MR analysis on coating additives market is an amalgamation of both secondary and primary techniques, offering information on both historical as well as futuristic growth prospects of coating additives market. The data collected in both the research phases for coating additives market have been closely analyzed and included with cent percent credibility for fuelling viable business expansion in coating additives market.

