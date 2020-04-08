Global Reciprocating Pumps Market 2025: Size, Industry Growth, Outlook and Analysis

Indepth Read this Reciprocating Pumps Market

Fact.MR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Competitive Landscape

The report on the reciprocating pumps market provides detailed profiles of the key players in the market along with the information on their market share. The study also includes a dashboard view of the leading players in the reciprocating pumps market. SWOT analysis, new developments, product portfolio, business strategies, of the leading players are also provided in the report on reciprocating pumps market.

Grundfos has opened a new facility in Florida, US. The company plans to serve water and wastewater industry with its leading solutions. The new facility in Florida will be a distribution hub for the company providing water and wastewater pumps, controls, and other accessories.

Xylem Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Energy in Ethiopia to help advance water security.

Wilden®, a part of Pump Solutions Group has launched a new V150 13mm (1/2”) velocity series pump. The pump is also available in 6mm (1/4”) size featuring a bore-seal design, eliminating leakage problem resulting from torque decay.

Definition

A reciprocating pumps uses backward and forward movement to move the fluid. Reciprocating pumps are used to handle abrasive and viscous fluids. These pumps offer higher efficiencies resulting in less horsepower usage. Reciprocating pumps are largely used for high-pressure and low-volume application. Plunger pump, piston pump, and diaphragm pumps are the type of reciprocating pumps.

About the Report

The report on the reciprocating pumps market provides key insights and a detailed analysis of the market at the global level and across key regions. The study also focuses on the factors impacting the growth of the reciprocating pumps market.

Some of the important factors included in the report are new developments, regulations, on-going research activities, and use of new technologies by manufacturers in the reciprocating pumps market.

Market Segmentation

The reciprocating pumps market is segmented on the basis of type, flow rate, and end-use industry. The key segments are further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding of the reciprocating pumps market.

Based on the type, the reciprocating pumps market is segmented into Piston, Plunger, and Diaphragm pumps. On the basis of flow rate, the market segmentation includes Up to 100 m³/h, 100 – 300 m³/h, 300 – 800 m³/h, and Above 800 m³/h. in terms of end-use industry, the reciprocating pumps market is segmented into Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Others.

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology has been used to provide valuable insights and forecast on the reciprocating pumps market. Primary and secondary research was done to offer important data and factors playing an important role in the reciprocating pumps market.

As a part of the research on the market, interviews were conducted with reciprocating pumps market experts to get insights on the market. The numbers provided in the report are based on in-depth research and valid data sources. The information on the growth opportunities in the reciprocating pumps market is based on both primary and secondary research.

