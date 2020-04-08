Spain Public Safety And Homeland Security Market- Future Scope, Demands And Projected Market Growth Till 2023

The ISIS inspired terror attacks that took place in August 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils are a wake-up call to the country homeland security and law enforcement agencies. Following the attacks, Spanish security organizations are increasing their investment in intelligence and security measures to mitigate terror activities. The two-volume “Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the Spain Homeland Security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market. The market forecast covers the Public Safety & Homeland Security markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications, and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

Spain Homeland Security market is set to undergo a major transformation in 2018-2022 through the following drivers:

The August 2017 Barcelona terror attacks and the 2015-2017 attacks across Europe have focused greater attention on the threats posed by terrorists and acted as a spur for Spanish authorities to enhance emergency planning and response capabilities.

While Spain has a tradition of quite effective coordination among its counter terror and public safety agencies, some inter-agencies coordination problems are an obstacle to harmonized efforts to carry out the country counter terror and public safety missions. This phenomenon increases the national markets due to duplication of purchased systems.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073283

Spain’s market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the Spanish security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete based on price and innovation.

This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in Spain’s Homeland Security industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 398-page 2-volume market report include:

What will Spain’s Homeland Security market size and trends be during 2018-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities for Homeland Security and Public Safety companies?

Who are the decision-makers at the relevant Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations?

What drives the Spanish Public Safety & Homeland Security managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What are the Homeland Security market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 398 Pages, 66 Tables and 122 Figures, this 2-volume report covers 9 vertical markets, 8 technology markets and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Spain Public Safety And Homeland Security Market

U.S. Financial Services Cyber Security Market

Homeland Security And Public Safety Industry

Europe Counter Terror And Public Safety Industry

Public Events Security And Safe City Market

Why Buy this Report?

A. This is the only report that addresses the HLS & Public Safety dual-use markets:

76% of the Spanish market revenues emanate from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

B. Market data is analyzed via 3 key perspectives:

With a highly fragmented HLS & Public Safety market we address the money trail each dollar spent via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 9 Vertical Markets including:

Airport Security

Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security

Intelligence Agencies

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

Public Events & Safe City

Building & Perimeter Security

CBRN Security & Safety

Other Vertical Markets

By 3 Revenue Sources including:

Products Sales

Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment

Planning, Training and Consulting

By 8 Technology Markets including:

Cybersecurity

Counter Terror & Crime IT

Communication Systems & Devices

Biometrics

Video Surveillance Technologies

Intrusion Detection Systems

Border & Perimeter Security Technologies

Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies

C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided, including:

Market Drivers & Inhibitors

Business Opportunities

SWOT Analysis

Business Environment

2015-2022 Market Segmented by 51 Submarkets

D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

Appendix A: Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market Background

Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards

Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix D: Abbreviations

E. Spain HLS market report addresses over 90 technologies including:

3M

Access Control Systems

Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates

Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection

Biometrics

Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems

Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems

Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners

Border & Perimeter Barriers

C2/C4ISR Systems

Capacitance Sensors Fence

CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear

Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification

Chemical Agent Detection

Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection

Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems

Communication Systems & Devices

Cybersecurity

Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents

Desktop ETD Devices

Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Dumb Fences

Electronic Fencing

Emergency Management IT Systems

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems

E-Passports

Fiber Optic Fence

Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Hand Held Metal Detectors

Handheld ETD Devices

Public Safety & Homeland Security IT Systems

Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)

Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening

IED Placement Detection

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT

Intelligence Community Big Data IT

Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT

Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)

Intelligence Services IT

Interoperable Communication Systems

Intrusion Detection Systems

Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)

Liquid Explosives Detection Devices

Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems

Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)

Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems

Metal detection Portals

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Narcotics Trace Detection Devices

Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems

Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)

Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems

Other Security Technologies

People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals

People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals

Perimeter Security Technologies

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Personal Body Armor

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Police Modernization Systems and Devices

Ported Coax Buried Line Fence

Rescue & Recovery Equipment

Respiratory Protective Equipment

Satellite Based Maritime Tracking

Shoe Scanners

Siren Systems

SkyBitz Global Locating System

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems

Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection

Strain Sensitive Cables Fence

Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors

Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization

Taut Wire Fence

Text Alert Systems

The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints

VBIED Detonation Neutralization

Vehicle & Container Screening Systems

Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors

Vehicle Screening ETD Systems

Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance

Visa & Passport-related IT

Voice Alert Systems

Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology

X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

X-ray Screening Systems

F. Spain HLS market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

Request Sample Report from here:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073283

G. The analysis provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

H. The supplementary (*) Public Safety & Homeland Security Industry 2017 Edition report provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 Status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

Market Trends

Vendor Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2017-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

and extensive information (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) on the 118 leading vendors in the industry, namely:

3M

3i-MIND

3VR

3xLOGIC

ABB

Accenture

ACTi Corporation

ADT Security Services

AeroVironment Inc.

Agent Video Intelligence

Airbus Defence and Space

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)

ALPHAOPEN

American Science & Engineering Inc.

Anixter

Aralia Systems

AT&T Inc.

Augusta Systems

Austal

Avigilon Corporation

Aware

Axis

AxxonSoft

Ayonix

BAE Systems

BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd

BioLink Solutions

Boeing

Bollinger Shipyards, Inc

Bosch Security Systems

Bruker Corporation

BT

Camero

CelPlan

China Security & Surveillance, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Citilog

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Computer Network Limited (CNL)

Computer Sciences Corporation

CrossMatch

Diebold

DRS Technologies Inc.

DVTel

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elsag Datamat

Emerson Electric

Ericsson

ESRI

FaceFirst

Finmeccanica SpA

Firetide

Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

G4S

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

Hanwha Techwin

Harris Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM

IndigoVision

Intel Security

IntuVision Inc

iOmniscient

IPConfigure

IPS Intelligent Video Analytics

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IriTech Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ISS

L-3 Security & Detection Systems

Leidos, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MACROSCOP

MDS

Mer group

Milestone Systems A/S

Mirasys

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

National Instruments

NEC Corporation

NICE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

ObjectVideo

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco

Pivot3

Proximex

QinetiQ Limited

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Salient Sciences

Schneider Electric

SeeTec

Siemens

Smart China (Holdings) Limited

Smiths Detection Inc.

Sony Corp.

Speech Technology Center

Suprema Inc.

Synectics Plc

Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd

Texas Instruments

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Total Recall

Unisys Corporation

Verint

Vialogy LLC

Vigilant Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

——————–

* The Public Safety & Homeland Security Industry 2017 Edition report is a free of charge bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073283

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609