Bleach Precursor Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The report on the bleach precursor market provides detailed profiles of the leading players in the market. Information including business strategies, key developments, latest trends, market share, and product portfolio of each company is offered in the bleach precursor market report. SWOT analysis along with the dashboard view on the major players is also included in the bleach precursor market report.

DowDuPont plans to shuffle production and distribution channel in case if China-US trade war worsens. Moreover, DowDuPont also plans to break itself in three companies in 2019, the materials science will be formed first, followed by agriculture and specialty products unit.

Lubrizol Corporation is planning to invest more than $25 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Calvert City, KY, to meet increasing customer demand.

Definition

A bleach precursor is a biochemical substance, acting as an intermediate compound in the chain of enzymatic reactions, resulting in more definitive and stable product. Bleach precursor is used on a large scale in the production of laundry detergents. Bleach precursor such as Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is increasingly used in detergents.

Market Structure

The bleach precursor market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use industry, form, and region. These segments are further divided into sub-segments, thereby, offering clear picture on the current scenario in the bleach precursor market.

Based on the product type, the bleach precursor market is segmented into tetraacetylethylenediamine and sodium nonanoyloxybenzenesulfonate. On the basis of end-use industry, the bleach precursor market is bifurcated into household cleaners, paper & pulp, laundry detergent, dishwashing, and textile. By form, the segment includes powder and granular.

Research Methodology

A unique methodology is used to draft the report on the bleach precursor market. The conclusions in the report are based on primary and secondary research. Valid data sources are used and interviews of the leading stakeholders in the bleach precursor market were conducted to obtain reliable data including qualitative and quantitative information on the bleach precursor market.

