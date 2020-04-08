Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2025

Indepth Read this Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report presents comprehensive information about the latest developments in the fiber optic gyroscope market. Readers can find segment in the report with detailed information about the leading players in the fiber optic gyroscope market, which includes detailed profile of the company, important financial information, regional penetration of the company, and the latest company developments.

New entrants in the fiber optic gyroscope market to track developments in critical strategies of market leaders and their competitors while modifying their business strategies accordingly and gain an edge in the fiber optic gyroscope market in coming years. Some of the companies profiled in the Fact.MR report are Emcore Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., KVH Industries, Inc., Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH, Nedaero Components, Ixblue SAS, Fizoptika Corp., Optolink LLC, and AL Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd.

EMCORE Corporation introduced its EN-150 Inertial Measurement/Navigation Unit, which is highly suitable for dismounted soldiers and weaponry, platform stabilization, and unmanned aerial vehicles where is GPS is not available. It replaces Ring Laser Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) with smaller size and high performance fiber optic gyroscope-based inertial measurement units and expands its current product portfolio.

Another player in the fiber optic gyroscope market, KVH Industries, Inc. recently launched its new fiber optic gyroscope-based IMU with 25g accelerometer. The new IMU is designed for dynamic applications with high levels of shock, vibration, and acceleration. Furthermore, the company collaborated with VectorNav Technologies LLC, a provider of embedded navigation solution, to combine the reliability and precision KVH’s fiber optic gyroscope-based IMU with high-performance navigation systems by VectorNav to capitalize on a wide range of its industrial applications.

The fiber optic gyroscope market is expected to witness the trend of a majority of market players, such as Honeywell International, Inc., Nedaero Components, Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH, and Optolink LLC, focusing on supplying fiber optic gyroscopes that are suitable for the aerospace and defense industry. Growth dynamics of the aerospace and defense industry are likely to make a significant impact on the manufacturing strategies of market players and competitive environment in the fiber optic gyroscope market in the upcoming years.



Definition

Fiber optic gyroscope is a device that is used to measure angular velocity when two beams of light are propagated simultaneously, but in different directions, through the same coil of optical fiber. The principle of operation of fiber optic gyroscope is mainly based on the interference of light and it is used in a variety of end-user industries, such as robotics, aerospace & defense, mining, and transportation.

About the Report

Accurate and reliable conclusions, both qualitative and quantitative, about the future prospects of the fiber optic gyroscope market are drawn on conducting thorough market research. The Fact.MR report provides readers with the most important insights about growth prospects, potential opportunities, and recent developments in the fiber optic gyroscope market.

Segmentation

To provide seamless information about the fiber optic gyroscope market to readers, the Fact.MR report divides the market into its major sub-segments. The fiber optic gyroscope market is segmented broadly into four sub-segments – sensing axis, device types, verticals, and regions. Based on the sensing axis of fiber optic gyroscope, the fiber optic gyroscope market is segmented into three types, viz., 1-axis, 2-axis, and 3-axis.

Depending on the device types, the fiber optic gyroscope market is broadly segmented into three major types – Gyrocompass, Inertial Measurement Unit, and Inertial Navigation Systems. By verticals, the fiber optic gyroscope market is broadly segmented into six industrial sectors – aerospace & defense, automotive, robotics, mining, healthcare, and transportation & logistics. According to the geographic regions, the fiber optic gyroscope market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The report provides detailed information about growth prospects of the fiber optic gyroscope market to help readers to understand the minute details about the historical, current, and future growth parameters of the market. The report also answers the critical questions about the market development for readers, which can help them to make appropriate business decisions while entering the fiber optic gyroscope market. Some the questions answered in the Fact.MR report include

Which end-user industry accounts for the largest share in the revenue of the fiber optic gyroscope market and why?

What are the recent strategic developments in the leading manufacturers in the fiber optic gyroscope market?

Why is the demand for inertial navigation system the highest among other types of fiber optic gyroscopes?

How will the North American fiber optic gyroscope market grow during the period 2018-2026?

Which end-user industries are leading stakeholders in the fiber optic gyroscope market capitalizing on?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR ensure the reliability and accuracy of the qualitative and quantitative conclusions on how the fiber optic gyroscope market will grow during 2018-2028. A holistic approach is followed by analysts at Fact.MR while conducting a comprehensive research about the fiber optic gyroscope market for the period 2018-2026.

The report mentions unique conclusions about the growth prospects of the fiber optic gyroscope market, which are the result of detailed secondary and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the market. Secondary research is conducted on the fiber optic gyroscope by analysts, which elucidates the historical and recent industry-validated information about the fiber optic gyroscope market.

Secondary market research is followed by primary research, where analysts interview leading market players, such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors in the fiber optic gyroscope market. The quantitative information about the growth of the fiber optic gyroscope market is gathered at the end of the secondary research. It is then cross-checked with the information obtained at the end of the primary market research.



