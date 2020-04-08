COVID-19 Impact on Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market 2020 Primary Research, Size, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2026

“

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

AlterG, Bionik Laboratories, Ekso Bionics, Accuray Incorporated, DIH Technologies Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Fanuc, Focal Meditech, Instead Technology, Mazor Robotics, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG, Vincent Medical

Segment by Types:

By Portability, By Product Type

Segment by Applications:

Surgery, Cognitive, Motor Skill Therapy

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Overview

1.1 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Product Overview

1.2 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Type I

1.2.2 Type II

1.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic by Application

4.1 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Segment by Application

4.1.1 Surgery

4.1.2 Cognitive

4.1.3 Motor Skill Therapy

4.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic by Application

4.5.2 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic by Application 5 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Business

10.1 AlterG

10.1.1 AlterG Corporation Information

10.1.2 AlterG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AlterG Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AlterG Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.1.5 AlterG Recent Development

10.2 Bionik Laboratories

10.2.1 Bionik Laboratories Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bionik Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bionik Laboratories Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Bionik Laboratories Recent Development

10.3 Ekso Bionics

10.3.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ekso Bionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ekso Bionics Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ekso Bionics Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.3.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development

10.4 Accuray Incorporated

10.4.1 Accuray Incorporated Corporation Information

10.4.2 Accuray Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Accuray Incorporated Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Accuray Incorporated Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.4.5 Accuray Incorporated Recent Development

10.5 DIH Technologies Corporation

10.5.1 DIH Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 DIH Technologies Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DIH Technologies Corporation Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DIH Technologies Corporation Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.5.5 DIH Technologies Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Intuitive Surgical

10.6.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Intuitive Surgical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Intuitive Surgical Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Intuitive Surgical Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.6.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

10.7 Fanuc

10.7.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fanuc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Fanuc Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fanuc Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.7.5 Fanuc Recent Development

10.8 Focal Meditech

10.8.1 Focal Meditech Corporation Information

10.8.2 Focal Meditech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Focal Meditech Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Focal Meditech Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.8.5 Focal Meditech Recent Development

10.9 Instead Technology

10.9.1 Instead Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Instead Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Instead Technology Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Instead Technology Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.9.5 Instead Technology Recent Development

10.10 Mazor Robotics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mazor Robotics Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mazor Robotics Recent Development

10.11 Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG

10.11.1 Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

10.11.2 Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.11.5 Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

10.12 Vincent Medical

10.12.1 Vincent Medical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Vincent Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Vincent Medical Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Vincent Medical Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Products Offered

10.12.5 Vincent Medical Recent Development

11 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”