Environmental Health and Safety Software Market 2018-2027 / Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).

The study includes drivers and restraints of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Environmental Health and Safety Software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Environmental Health and Safety Software market by segmenting the market based on deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Firms are opting for environmental health and safety software for gaining strategic as well as a competitive edge over their business rivals. Nevertheless, pricing pressures and tough competition from IIOT tool providers can hinder business surge over the forecast period. Moreover, the high costs of EHS software deployment will impede the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline.

Based on the deployment mode, the market for environmental health and safety software is classified into On-Premise and Cloud-Based. On the basis of organization size, the industry is sectored into Large Enterprises as well as Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. In terms of verticals, the market is segmented into IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, and Energy & Utilities.

Some of the key players in the market include ASK-EHS Engineering and Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Cority, Dakota Software Corporation, Enablon, Enviance, Gensuite LLC, IBM Corporation, Intelex Technologies, SafetyCulture, SAP SE, Sphera, and VelocityEHS.

