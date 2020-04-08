Universal Motor Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Global Universal Motor Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Universal Motor Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Universal Motor Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Universal Motor market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Universal Motor Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Universal Motor Market: ABB, Amotic Motor Technology, Chiaphua Components, Domel, Dongming Electric, Groschopp, Johnson Electric, Nidec, Molon Motor and Coil, Groschopp, Kienle + Spiess, Kenworth Products

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Universal Motor Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Universal Motor Market Segmentation By Product: Compensated Type Motor, Non-Compensated Type Motor

Global Universal Motor Market Segmentation By Application: Blowers, Hair Dryer, Table Fans, Vacuum Cleaner, Sewing Machines, Kitchen Appliances, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Universal Motor Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Universal Motor Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Table of Contents

1 Universal Motor Market Overview

1.1 Universal Motor Product Overview

1.2 Universal Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Compensated Type Motor

1.2.2 Non-Compensated Type Motor

1.3 Global Universal Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Universal Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Universal Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Universal Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Universal Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Universal Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Universal Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Universal Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Universal Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Universal Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Universal Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Universal Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Universal Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Universal Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Universal Motor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Universal Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Universal Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Universal Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Universal Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Universal Motor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Universal Motor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Universal Motor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Universal Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Universal Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Universal Motor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Universal Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Universal Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Universal Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Universal Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Universal Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Universal Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Universal Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Universal Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Universal Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Universal Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Universal Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Universal Motor by Application

4.1 Universal Motor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Blowers

4.1.2 Hair Dryer

4.1.3 Table Fans

4.1.4 Vacuum Cleaner

4.1.5 Sewing Machines

4.1.6 Kitchen Appliances

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Universal Motor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Universal Motor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Universal Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Universal Motor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Universal Motor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Universal Motor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Universal Motor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor by Application 5 North America Universal Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Universal Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Universal Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Universal Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Universal Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Universal Motor Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ABB Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Universal Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Amotic Motor Technology

10.2.1 Amotic Motor Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amotic Motor Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Amotic Motor Technology Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Amotic Motor Technology Recent Development

10.3 Chiaphua Components

10.3.1 Chiaphua Components Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chiaphua Components Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Chiaphua Components Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Chiaphua Components Universal Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 Chiaphua Components Recent Development

10.4 Domel

10.4.1 Domel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Domel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Domel Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Domel Universal Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 Domel Recent Development

10.5 Dongming Electric

10.5.1 Dongming Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dongming Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Dongming Electric Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dongming Electric Universal Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Dongming Electric Recent Development

10.6 Groschopp

10.6.1 Groschopp Corporation Information

10.6.2 Groschopp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Groschopp Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Groschopp Universal Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Groschopp Recent Development

10.7 Johnson Electric

10.7.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

10.7.2 Johnson Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Johnson Electric Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Johnson Electric Universal Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

10.8 Nidec

10.8.1 Nidec Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nidec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nidec Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nidec Universal Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 Nidec Recent Development

10.9 Molon Motor and Coil

10.9.1 Molon Motor and Coil Corporation Information

10.9.2 Molon Motor and Coil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Molon Motor and Coil Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Molon Motor and Coil Universal Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Molon Motor and Coil Recent Development

10.10 Groschopp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Universal Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Groschopp Universal Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Groschopp Recent Development

10.11 Kienle + Spiess

10.11.1 Kienle + Spiess Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kienle + Spiess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kienle + Spiess Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kienle + Spiess Universal Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Kienle + Spiess Recent Development

10.12 Kenworth Products

10.12.1 Kenworth Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kenworth Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kenworth Products Universal Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kenworth Products Universal Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 Kenworth Products Recent Development 11 Universal Motor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Universal Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Universal Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

