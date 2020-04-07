Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) Market Demand Analysis 2019-2026

Global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) .

This industry study presents the global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Rapid growth in the construction activities especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for flooring and adhesive & sealant applications of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Furthermore, rapid urbanization in these high GDP nations is instilling a demand for infrastructure, building and construction projects. In North America and Europe the rising awareness and health consciousness has concluded in a shift towards biobased alternatives to phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalates (BBP). In Europe, benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is being gradually phased out with only two manufactures producing it at present. This move is in accordance with the strict regulations introduced by REACH against toxic products such as phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). In North America, Canada has banned the use of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) in children toys and child care products while in the U.S. it has been listed as a developmental toxicant in 2005 by Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) based in California.

Some of the players in the benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) market include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Company), Ferro Corporation and Hallstar Company among others.

