Functional Apparel Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2023

In 2018, the market size of Functional Apparel Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Functional Apparel .

This report studies the global market size of Functional Apparel , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Functional Apparel Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Functional Apparel history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Functional Apparel market, the following companies are covered:

Market Segmentation

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of type which includes sportswear, footwear, innerwear, socks and outdoor apparel. Geographically, the report classifies the global Functional Apparel Market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and also includes analysis of countries such as U.S., Canada, EU5, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report includes Y-o-Y growth comparison analysis, basis point share analysis and absolute opportunity in the market, market attractiveness and prominent trends globally. Furthermore, report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players categorized in sportswear, footwear, socks, innerwear and outdoor apparel in the global functional apparel market based on their 2016 revenues and profiling of major players. Major players and premium/performance brands are profiled in the functional apparel market. Furthermore, major players and premium/performance brand profiled contains company overview, financial information, SWOT analysis, business strategy and product portfolio such as product claims, key brands and price range.

Key players profiled in the global functional apparel market are categorized as the market players and premium/performance brands playing major role in five categories which are sportswear, outdoor apparel, socks, innerwear and footwear. Further, market players considered in functional apparel market are Addidas, Nike Inc., Columbia, Under Armour Inc., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., New Balance Inc., Puma, Patagonia, Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Asics Corporaton, Wacoal, Victoria Secret, Pink (L Brands), Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, True & Co.(PVH Corporation), Hanesbrand Inc., Jockey International, Hugo boss, Russell Brands, LLC. and Umbro. Further, premium/performance brand are Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH, Merrell, Montane, RHONE, VF Corporation, Geox, Berghaus Limited (Pentland Brands Limited), RY International, Polar Stuff, Red Wing Shoe Company, Playboy Enterprises, Triumph International, Thai Sock Co., Ltd., Mountain Equipment, PENFIELD, THORLO, Inc., 2(x)ist, Inc., Admiral Sportswear Ltd., Wilson Sporting Goods, Bata Corporation, Brooks Sports, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway), Clarus Corporation (Black Diamond Equipment), Fenix Outdoor International AG, Cole and Parker Co., Kappa, etnies, Fila, Inc., French Connection, Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway) and Gainup Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Functional Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Innerwear Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Footwear Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Socks Non-Athletic Socks



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Functional Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Functional Apparel , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Functional Apparel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Functional Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Functional Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Functional Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Functional Apparel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.