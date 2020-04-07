Ready To Use Medical Marijuana Market size and forecast, 2019-2020

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Medical Marijuana Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Medical Marijuana from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors.

North America is expected to hold maximum share in the global medical marijuana market with a large presence of key players. In addition to this, the spending on research activities is also very high in this region compared to the global average spending. Likewise, Europe is expected to contribute a decent revenue share with a high growth rate over the forecast period due to the presence of local and emerging market players. The Latin America market is expected to represent a steady growth with major influence coming from North America, owing to acquisition and collaboration of the leading manufacturers. The Middle East & Africa is expected to account least share in the global medical marijuana market as very less countries have regularized medical marijuana laws. China is expected to be a competitive market with many regional players involved in the medical marijuana market for traditional practice than any other and that too for many years.

Product choice for Medical Marijuana is dominated by the current traditional practice of extract form, gaining the highest revenue out of two with steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for dried form, which is expected to have high growth throughout the forecast period with the positive intent from research personnel and surgeons for novel research applications due to its whole form.

The pain management is expected to be leading segment in the medical marijuana market owing to high number of cases been observed and registered. In contrast, there are comparatively less cases in others section involving medical marijuana. In terms of revenue, the pain management segment is expected to account a large share with probable change in current market share during the forecast period. The global medical marijuana market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by rising awareness and prevalent cases where medical marijuana is in use such as cancer, AIDS, epilepsy, nerve damage, Parkinson’s disease, and arthritis, among others.

The retail pharmacy segment is expected to hold maximum share in the medical marijuana market owing to presence of large number of retail pharmacies distributing medical marijuana. Retail pharmacy is majorly associated with several company’s supply strategy and therefore holds a high share in the global market. E-Commerce is a relatively new method of reaching out to patients in need of medical marijuana. With less number of companies operating with such method. With a continuous growth observed, retail pharmacy still offers the highest share during forecast.

In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth and incremental $ opportunity to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of market attractiveness index. This is the combination of market share index and CAGR of individual segment and provides the incremental opportunity of particular segment in the overall market. This parameter is very critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a player in the market can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from the sales and delivery perspective of the products. The resulting index helps client to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on the global medical marijuana market, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the medical marijuana market and participants across the value chain. Moreover, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the major players in the market. Detailed profiles of the providers of Medical Marijuana products are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies.

