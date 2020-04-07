Mobile Content Management Market Anticipated to Record a CAGR of 22.3% by 2027

Research Nester recently published report titled “Global Mobile Content Management Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global mobile content management market in terms of market segmentation by deployment, by organization size, by end users and by region.

The global mobile content management market is segmented by deployment, organization size, end users and region. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud based and on premise. By organization size, the market is segmented in small enterprises and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Further, on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, transportation, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT and telecom sector, energy and utilities and others. The global mobile content management market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 22.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. By end user, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is anticipated to grab maximum share in the global revenue of mobile content management on account of efficient, smooth and secure storage, modification and delivery of content.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate attributing to booming IT industry and developed economic region. Expanding mobile content management requirements in growing industries and rising adoption of digitization is likely to foster the growth of Asia Pacific mobile content management market in the near future. Besides this, Europe is projected to observe substantial growth in mobile content management on the back of Digital Europe Program to support the digital transformation of Europe’s societies and economies. The basic objective of this program is to increase large-scale deployment of key digital technologies and encourage their uptake which is estimated to propel the mobile content management market.

Rising Trend of Enterprises Digitization

With increasing digitization of enterprise’s management work flow, mobile content management is expected to propel the market significantly during the forecast period. Rising initiatives by private as well as governmental bodies in order to improve institutional efficiency is leading to rise in adoption of digitization by the organizations. The World Bank further funded digitization through its digital development resolution in various countries. Mobile content management particularly helps in multi-channel content delivery, content access and specialized content templating and many more, which is expected to boost the growth of the mobile content management market.

Reduces Paper-based Business for Better Environmental Sustainability

With increasing competition in the market, the multi- channel content delivery allows users to access the central content repository with simultaneous content delivery to mobile devices which is increasingly becoming necessary for enterprise’s efficacy. This also allows data to be saved in a raw format that can be later converted according to user’s choice. On the back of reducing paper-based business work for better environmental conditions as well as in order to increase security. Moreover, features for instance, ease to use and intuitive, mobile content management software are anticipated to boost growth of the global mobile content management market during the forecast period.

However, increased concerns about data leakage is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of global mobile content management market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile content management market which includes company profiling of Mobile Iron Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., SAP SE, Symantec Corporation, Air Watch LLC., Alfresco Software Inc., Good Technology Inc., SOTI Inc., and Sophos Ltd.

