Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects. The report analysis the leading players of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market competitive landscape has been included in the report which covers companies active in the LPG business. Value chain analysis and Porter's five forces model provide a clear understanding regarding the market dynamics of the LPG market.

The high level analysis provides detailed insights into the business of LPG producers, distributors and retailers globally. Major drivers, restraints and opportunities of the LPG market are analyzed in detail with supporting graphs and tables. Market attractiveness analysis for the LPG market is based on geography. In the market attractiveness analysis, the LPG industry is analyzed regionally and ranked based on a number of parameters that directly impact the attractiveness of the market. Key source segments for the LPG market are crude oil refining, associated gas processing, and non-associated gas processing. For the LPG market, production from unconventional methods has been incorporated in the non-associated gas processing segment.

Key end-users for LPG are residential/commercial, petrochemical and refinery, industrial, transportation and others. The report analysis the LPG market across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment. The regional data comprises both production and demand data for LPG. While the production figures have been sub-segmented in the source analysis, the end-user analysis has sub-segmented the consumption volumes. Key market participants in the LPG business include ExxonMobil, UGI Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.

The largest share of LPG is produced from crude oil refining. Other sources of producing LPG are from non-associated gas and associated gas processing. Unconventional gas has recently emerged as a commercially viable source of LPG production, and has been accounted for in the non-associated gas category. The Middle East is currently the largest producer of LPG, and is likely to remain so in the future with most of the production coming from the non-associated gas category. The U.S. also emerged as a net exporter of LPG in 2012 and supplies are likely to soar with the increasing production of LPG from shale gas. The non-associated gas category is likely to show the most attractive growth rate for LPG production in the future.

LPG finds the maximum use in the residential and commercial sector. Asia-Pacific was the largest consumer of LPG in 2013 with countries such as China and India accounting for a significant portion of the consumption. Large rural populations in Asia-Pacific are likely to be one of the major demand drivers for LPG consumption in the future. A similar scenario can also be observed in the Latin American countries and in Africa. LPG is mostly used in the residential and commercial sector as a cooking fuel. Other uses include heating and lighting. One of the fastest growing end user applications for LPG is Autogas. Both Europe and certain countries of the Asia-Pacific have displayed strong adoption rates for Autogas in the past. Large petrochemical complexes planned in China and the Middle East is likely to bolster LPG consumption as feedstock. An imminent increase in LPG consumption by the midstream sector is likely to be observed in the future. Although refinery shutdowns are being observed around Europe, refining capacity additions in Russia and the Asia-Pacific countries of China and India are likely to increase consumption of LPG as a refinery feedstock.

LPG Market: Source Analysis

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

LPG Market: End User Analysis

Residential/Commercial

Petrochemical and Refinery

Industrial

Transportation

Others

LPG Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South & Central America

The global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

