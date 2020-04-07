Radiopharmaceutical Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025

Radiopharmaceutical Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Radiopharmaceutical is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Radiopharmaceutical in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.

Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By Radioisotope

Technetium-99

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

18F

Rubidium-82

Yttrium-90

Lutetium-177

By Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Brachytherapy Others

Nephrology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

By Region and Country

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The Radiopharmaceutical Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Radiopharmaceutical Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size

2.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceutical Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceutical Production 2014-2025

2.2 Radiopharmaceutical Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Radiopharmaceutical Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Radiopharmaceutical Market

2.4 Key Trends for Radiopharmaceutical Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Radiopharmaceutical Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Radiopharmaceutical Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Radiopharmaceutical Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Radiopharmaceutical Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Radiopharmaceutical Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Radiopharmaceutical Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Radiopharmaceutical Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….