Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2022
In this report, the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
The major players profiled in this Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market report include:
Market: Competitive Analysis
The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.
The Mobile Edge Computing market is segmented as below:
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Video Analytics
- Location Services
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Data Caching
- Connected Vehicles
- Others
- Service
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Maintenance
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others (Manufacturing & Education)
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology
- 4G
- 5G
- Wi-Max
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The study objectives of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
