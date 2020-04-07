Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2022

In this report, the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

The Mobile Edge Computing market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type

Hardware

Software Video Analytics Location Services Internet of Things (IoT) Data Caching Connected Vehicles Others

Service Consulting System Integration Maintenance



Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others (Manufacturing & Education)

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



