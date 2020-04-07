2020 Plasma Etch System Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

This report studies the global Plasma Etch System market, analyzes and researches the Plasma Etch System development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Oxford Instruments

ULVAC

Lam Research

AMEC

PlasmaTherm

SAMCO Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Sentech

SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)

GigaLane

CORIAL

Trion Technology

NAURA

Plasma Etch, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

Others

Market segment by Application, Plasma Etch System can be split into

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Plasma Etch System

1.1 Plasma Etch System Market Overview

1.1.1 Plasma Etch System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Plasma Etch System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Plasma Etch System Market by Type

1.3.1 Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

1.3.2 Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

1.3.3 Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Plasma Etch System Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Semiconductor Industry

1.4.2 Medical Industry

1.4.3 Electronics & Microelectronics

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Global Plasma Etch System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Plasma Etch System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Oxford Instruments

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Plasma Etch System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 ULVAC

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business

Continued….

