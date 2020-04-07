IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025
This report studies the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market, analyzes and researches the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cisco Systems
Intel Corporation
Cubic Transportation Systems
Siemens AG
Thales Group
TomTom NV
TransCore Holdings
Verizon Telematics
Microsoft Corporation
Garmin Ltd
NEC Corporation
Watson Internet of Things (IBM)
Huawei Technologies
Hitachi Transport System
Iteris Inc.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2086019
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, IoT in Intelligent Transportation System can be split into
Roadway
Railway
Airway
Maritime
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2086019
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System
1.1 IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Overview
1.1.1 IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market by Type
1.3.1 Hardware
1.3.2 Software
1.3.3 Services
1.4 IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Roadway
1.4.2 Railway
1.4.3 Airway
1.4.4 Maritime
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-iot-in-intelligent-transportation-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Chapter Two: Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Intel Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 IoT in Intelligent Transporta
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155