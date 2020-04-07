New Research Report onPlastic Recycling Market , 2019-2025

Plastic Recycling Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Plastic Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Plastic Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Plastic Recycling Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global plastic recycling market by segmenting it in terms of material, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for recycled plastic in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global plastic recycling market. Key players profiled in the report are Kuusakoski, B&B Plastics Inc., CarbonLite Industries LLC, Custom Polymers Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Fresh-Pak Corp, Novolex, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers UK Ltd., PLASgran Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., WM Recycle America LLC, and Wellpine Plastic. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global plastic recycling market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, application, and region. Market value and forecast for each material type and application segment have been provided for global and regional markets.

Plastic Recycling Market, by Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate [PET]

Polypropylene [PP]

High Density Polyethylene [HDPE]

Low Density Polyethylene [LDPE]

Polystyrene [PS]

Polyvinyl Chloride [PVC]

Others (ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate, etc.)

Plastic Recycling Market, by Application

Packaging Food Contact Non-food Contact

Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Others (Industrial, Consumer Goods, etc.)

Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various applications, wherein plastic recycling is employed

The report also includes major sites of plastic recycling in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors responsible to build the roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the plastic recycling market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global plastic recycling market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market in order to understand competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Reasons to Purchase this Plastic Recycling Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

