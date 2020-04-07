Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2025

The ‘ Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

some of the factors that are anticipated to contribute to higher growth in the Europe hospital capacity management solutions market for the decadal study. The Real Time Locating System segment is projected to show steady growth all through the forecast period in the Europe hospital capacity management solutions market. This segment is expected to gain a massive 165 BPS during the 10-year study and should almost touch US$ 160 Mn in terms of value by 2027. The Real Time Locating System segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.58 Mn in 2018 over 2017.

Workflow Management Solutions segment poised to grow at a slower CAGR than the Real Time Locating System segment

The Workflow Management Solutions segment is anticipated to be worth just under US$ 35 Mn in the year 2017 and rise to more than US$ 56 Mn by the end of the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.9% in terms of value. The penetration of hospital capacity management solutions has been growing rapidly as these solutions are able to dramatically improve results by increasing revenue, reducing patient hospital stay, increasing hospital bed turnover and maximising hospital resource efficiency. The Workflow Management Solutions segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.56 Mn in 2018 over 2017. This segment is projected to lose 20 BPS over the duration of the study period. Revenue from the Workflow Management Solutions segment in the Europe hospital capacity management solutions market is expected to grow 1.6x by 2027 end as compared to that in 2017.

The Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market has also been acknowledged in the study.

