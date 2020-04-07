Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market: SynCardia Systems, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, BiVACOR, Berlin Heart, ABIOMED, LivaNova PLC, CARMAT, Jarvik Heart Inc, Chongqing Yongrenxin Medical, Thoratec, Cleveland Heart, CryoLife

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Segmentation By Product: Artificial Heart, Ventricular Assist Devices

Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Coronary Heart Disease, Cerebrovascular Disease, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Rheumatic Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Artificial Heart

1.4.3 Ventricular Assist Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Coronary Heart Disease

1.5.3 Cerebrovascular Disease

1.5.4 Peripheral Arterial Disease

1.5.5 Rheumatic Heart Disease

1.5.6 Congenital Heart Disease

1.5.7 Deep Vein Thrombosis

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Industry

1.6.1.1 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 SynCardia Systems

8.1.1 SynCardia Systems Corporation Information

8.1.2 SynCardia Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 SynCardia Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 SynCardia Systems Product Description

8.1.5 SynCardia Systems Recent Development

8.2 Medtronic PLC

8.2.1 Medtronic PLC Corporation Information

8.2.2 Medtronic PLC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Medtronic PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medtronic PLC Product Description

8.2.5 Medtronic PLC Recent Development

8.3 Abbott Laboratories

8.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

8.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Product Description

8.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

8.4 BiVACOR

8.4.1 BiVACOR Corporation Information

8.4.2 BiVACOR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 BiVACOR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BiVACOR Product Description

8.4.5 BiVACOR Recent Development

8.5 Berlin Heart

8.5.1 Berlin Heart Corporation Information

8.5.2 Berlin Heart Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Berlin Heart Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Berlin Heart Product Description

8.5.5 Berlin Heart Recent Development

8.6 ABIOMED

8.6.1 ABIOMED Corporation Information

8.6.2 ABIOMED Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ABIOMED Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ABIOMED Product Description

8.6.5 ABIOMED Recent Development

8.7 LivaNova PLC

8.7.1 LivaNova PLC Corporation Information

8.7.2 LivaNova PLC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 LivaNova PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 LivaNova PLC Product Description

8.7.5 LivaNova PLC Recent Development

8.8 CARMAT

8.8.1 CARMAT Corporation Information

8.8.2 CARMAT Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 CARMAT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 CARMAT Product Description

8.8.5 CARMAT Recent Development

8.9 Jarvik Heart Inc

8.9.1 Jarvik Heart Inc Corporation Information

8.9.2 Jarvik Heart Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Jarvik Heart Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Jarvik Heart Inc Product Description

8.9.5 Jarvik Heart Inc Recent Development

8.10 Chongqing Yongrenxin Medical

8.10.1 Chongqing Yongrenxin Medical Corporation Information

8.10.2 Chongqing Yongrenxin Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Chongqing Yongrenxin Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Chongqing Yongrenxin Medical Product Description

8.10.5 Chongqing Yongrenxin Medical Recent Development

8.11 Thoratec

8.11.1 Thoratec Corporation Information

8.11.2 Thoratec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Thoratec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Thoratec Product Description

8.11.5 Thoratec Recent Development

8.12 Cleveland Heart

8.12.1 Cleveland Heart Corporation Information

8.12.2 Cleveland Heart Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Cleveland Heart Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Cleveland Heart Product Description

8.12.5 Cleveland Heart Recent Development

8.13 CryoLife

8.13.1 CryoLife Corporation Information

8.13.2 CryoLife Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 CryoLife Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 CryoLife Product Description

8.13.5 CryoLife Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Distributors

11.3 Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Artificial Heart and Ventricular Assist Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

