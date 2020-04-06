Case Packers Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2028

The global Case Packers market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Case Packers Market report profiles the following companies, which includes:

Market: Competitive Landscape

Few of the key players in the global case packers market include Robert Bosch GMBH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Shibuya Corporation, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., Marchesini Group S.p.A, Rovema GmbH, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd, Cama Group, Douglas Machine Inc., Econocorp Inc., PMI Cartoning Inc., Bradman Lake Group Ltd., Jacob White Packaging Ltd, ADCO Manufacturing, Premier Tech Chronos, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Brenton LLC, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd.

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Machine Type

Robotic Case Packers

Automatic Case Packers

By Product Type

Top Load

Side Load

Wraparound

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middles East & Africa (MEA)

