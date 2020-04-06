Digital Health Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2025

In 2018, the market size of Digital Health Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Health.

This report studies the global market size of Digital Health, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Digital Health Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Digital Health history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Digital Health market, the following companies are covered:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Digital Health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company), Alphabet Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

The global Digital Health market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Healthcare Information Systems Clinical Solutions EHR/EMR Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) mHealth Connected Medical Devices mHealth Applications Fitness Apps Medical reference Wellness Medical Condition Management Nutrition Remote Consultation Reminders and alerts Diagnostics Others mHealth Services Telehealth Population Health Management Others Non-Clinical Solutions

Wearable Devices Diagnostic and monitoring devices Digital Therapeutic Devices Pain management devices Rehabilitation devices Respiratory therapy devices Insulin Pumps



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

B2C Patients Caregivers

B2B Providers Payers Employers Pharmaceutical Companies Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

