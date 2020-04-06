Enterprise Asset Management Market 1Q 2018: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study
“
This report presents the worldwide Enterprise Asset Management market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Asset Management Market:
key players in enterprise asset management market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, IFS (Industrial and Financial Systems) AB, ABB Ltd, Invensys Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., CGI Group Inc., AssetWorks LLC and Infor among others. Key players in this market focus on acquisition and mergers to expand their geographical presence and to gain market share. For example, in 2010, ABB Ltd acquired Ventyx Inc. to expand its enterprise software and services business. Additionally, in 2011, ABB Ltd continued its geographical expansion by acquiring Minicom Pty Ltd and entered in Australian enterprise asset management market.
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
- Eastern Europe
- CIS
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Others
Key features of this report
- Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Enterprise Asset Management market dynamics
- Latest innovations and key events in the industry
- Analysis of business strategies of the top players
- Enterprise Asset Management market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)
