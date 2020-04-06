Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024):Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Latest Trend, Application and Business Opportunity

“Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

Market Overview

The melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics market are estimated to show good growth due to the increasing incidences of melanoma cases, rising governments initiatives for early detection and skin cancer treatment and rising technological advancements.

There has been a rapid increase in melanoma cases that are found to be one of the major causes of morbidity and mortality in the US. Melanoma is one of the most common types of cancer in men and women. Among young adults, it is the second most common invasive cancer. According to WHO statistics, there are more than two million people that develop non-melanoma skin cancer and around 132,000 people that develop melanoma.

Also according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in every five Americans is likely to develop a kind of skin cancer during his/her lifetime. Furthermore, the American cancer society estimates 91,270 new cases of melanoma in the United States in 2018 alone. Therefore the rising number of cases of melanoma will eventually lead to the high CAGR for the melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, melanoma is one of the serious types of skin cancers that develops from pigment-containing cells called melanocytes. Melanomas typically occur in the skin, but may rarely occur in the mouth, intestines, or eye. In women, the most commonly occur on the legs, while in men they are most common on the back. Moles, brown spots and growths on the skin are found to be the symptoms associated with the disease. The market for melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics is increasing at a significant rate due to an increase in the prevalence of melanoma and improvement in healthcare facilities.

Key Market Trends

Immune Therapy is Anticipated to be the Dominant in Therapeutics Segment during the Forecast Period

Immunotherapy is the use of medicines to stimulate a person immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells effectively. There are several types of immunotherapies available that can be used to treat melanoma cancer.

Immunotherapy is found to hold the largest share that can be attributed to the effectiveness of drugs used in immunotherapy and an increase in their approvals. There are currently many FDA-approved immunotherapy options for melanoma that helps in the growth of the market. There have also many advances in using immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors to treat melanoma. Thus the strong emerging pipeline for melanoma treatment is expected to drive the immunotherapy segment over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

North America holds a dominant share of the market owing to the rising incidence of melanoma and other skin cancers cases in the region. According to the CDC, over 71,943 people were affected by melanoma in 2013. As per the American Cancer Society, this number is expected to go up to 87,100 cases in 2017. These statistics highlight the need for drugs that help in the management of melanoma over the coming years.

The United States government has also developed favorable reimbursement policies for treatment of melanoma diseases that is an attempt to fulfill unmet patient needs. This is expected to provide a healthy platform for growth to the North American market. Furthermore, the presence of numerous new players is expected to drive the overall market.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive in nature, with many key players involved in market expansion, partnerships, new product development, and R&D to increase market penetration. There are also several products are under clinical trials which are expected to receive approval and thus the market is likely to continue witnessing high competitive rivalry over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Melanoma Cases

4.2.2 Rising Governments Initiatives for Early Detection and Skin Cancer Treatment

4.2.3 Rising Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with the Therapy

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 By Diagnostics

5.1.1.1 Dermatoscopy Devices

5.1.1.2 Biopsy Devices

5.1.2 By Therapeutics

5.1.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2.2 Biological Therapy

5.1.2.3 Targeted Therapy

5.1.2.4 Immune Therapy

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Diagnostics

6.1.2 Amgen, Inc.

6.1.3 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.4 Bayer AG

6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.1.6 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

6.1.7 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.8 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.9 Merck & Co., Inc

6.1.10 Novartis AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

