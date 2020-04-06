Tea Concentrate Market to Raise at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the Forecast Period 2028

“Tea Concentrates Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018-2028” is the upcoming report of Persistence Market Research, focusing on insights on the global tea concentrates market. PMR’s research projects that the global market for tea concentrates will expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.1 % during 2018-2028.

Tea Concentrates Market Scope

The market for tea concentrates is divided by nature, product type, end-use, packaging, distribution channel, flavor, and region. Tea concentrates market is segmented by product type into black tea, green tea, and others. On the basis of nature, tea concentrates are categorized into two types- organic and conventional.

There are many flavors available in tea concentrates, which are categorized as regular tea concentrates and flavored tea concentrates. On the basis of application, tea concentrates are segmented into food services and household. On the basis of region, the global tea concentrates market is segmented into Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Convenience Trend in the Food Industry Driving the Demand for Tea Concentrates

The lifestyle of people is changing. In this fast-paced life, people have more options in convenient food products. Tea concentrates are convenient food products, as they are much more convenient than traditionally brewed tea. Tea concentrates are extracted from tea leaves and have many flavors.

Tea concentrates blend with different spices such as ginger, berries, cloves, black peppercorns, and cinnamon. Tea concentrate is basically double strength tea concoction which can be diluted on-the-go with water or any preferred choice of diluent.

Tea concentrate allows you to prepare a beverage on-the-go with little to no effort. In a hectic lifestyle, a ready-to-serve drink, with added health benefits, is extremely desirable for the consumers, especially when it requires no hot brewing.

Use in Health Beverages Influencing the Tea Concentrate Market Positively

People are more conscious about their health. They are more concerned about what they are eating or drinking. Food ingredients in products and beverages have a major impact on consumer buying behavior. These consumer demands are fulfilled by manufacturers in the food and beverage industry by focusing on innovations. Tea, among others, has always been a consumer favorite.

When it comes to healthy beverages, it is a well-known fact among multiple consumer groups that tea has tremendous health benefits. It is this very trait of tea concentrate that enables the product to be marketed and sold as a health beverage, and gain a wider consumer base.

Global Tea Concentrates Market: Competition Dashboard

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of tea concentrates in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the tea concentrate market.

Key players include :

Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

A. Holliday & Company Inc.

H&H Products Company

Cooper Tea Company LLC

Maya Tea Company

MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Monin, Inc.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Synergy Flavors, Inc.

Amelia Bay

ThirsTea Corp

Island Rose Gourmet Tea

The Chai Direct

RFI Ingredients

Global Tea Concentrates Market: Key Insights

The growing fast food culture across the globe is influencing the tea concentrates market in a positive way. Multiple fast food giants already offer tea beverages as a part of their menu, these include global fast food and beverage giants like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. This growing fast food culture directly affects the tea concentrate demand in a positive way.

Global demand for healthy food has been on the rise constantly, and that includes the increasing demand for healthy beverages as well. Use of tea concentrate in health drinks is preferred by consumers, which drives the market for tea concentrates.

