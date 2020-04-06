Global Cloud IDS IPS Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2025

The global Cloud IDS IPS market size was 550 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.1% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cloud IDS IPS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud IDS IPS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

IDS (Intrusion Detection System) and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) both increase the security level of networks, monitoring traffic and inspecting and scanning packets for suspicious data. Detection in both systems is mainly based on signatures already detected and recognized.

By solution type, the cloud IDS IPS market has been segmented into signature-based detection, anomaly-based detection, and other types. Signature-based detection involves the use of already defined patterns to scan for packet sequences that are known to be malicious. Signatures are easy to develop and understand owing to which they are widely used for intrusion prevention. Moreover, due to the availability of high computing power, pattern matching is more efficient and can be performed at a fast rate. These benefits provided by signature-based type are expected to further drive the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period.

By services, the cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into training and consulting, integration, and support and maintenance. The support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maintenance services facilitate upgrades to existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products. As the deployment of anomaly detection solutions is increasing, the demand for support and maintenance services is also gaining traction.

The global cloud IDS IPS market by region is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are the increasing awareness and adoption of cost-effective and scalable cloud-based solutions in this region.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Check Point Software Technologies

NTT Communications

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

Intel

Fortinet

Imperva

Centurylink

Metaflows

Hillstone Networks

Alert Logic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

