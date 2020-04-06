Probiotic Supplements Market Size, Revenue, Production, CAGR, Consumption, Gross Margin, Price By 2025- Key Players

The global Probiotic Supplements market will reach 40728.9 Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Probiotic supplement is a product intended for ingestion that contains ‘live microorganisms which when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host’. It primarily enables to maintain immunity and digestive health of the consumers. The report captures retail market value of probiotic supplement sales. This is not to confuse with other probiotic products such as probiotic food and drugs.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Lactobacillus

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

American Biologics

Arla

BioGaia

Bio-K+ International

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Church & Dwight

Clorox

Danone

DR. WILLMAR SCHWABE

Du Pont

Ganeden

i-Health

Jarrow Formulas

Kirkman

Lallemand

Lifeway Foods

Morinaga Milk Industry

Natren

Natural Factors

Nebraska Cultures

Nestle

NOVA Probiotics

Now Foods

Nutraceutix

PharmaCare Laboratories

Total Nutrition

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Functional Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Probiotic Supplements Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Probiotic Supplements

1.1.3 Yoghurt continues to be the dominant mode of delivery although supplements are growing fastest

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Probiotic Supplements

Table Global Probiotic Supplements Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Lactobacillus

Table Lactobacillus Overview

1.2.1.2 Streptococcus

Table Streptococcus Overview

1.2.1.3 Bifidobacterium

Table Bifidobacterium Overview

1.2.1.4 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Probiotic Supplements

Table Global Probiotic Supplements Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Functional Food & Beverage

Table Functional Food & Beverage Overview

1.2.2.2 Dietary Supplements

Table Dietary Supplements Overview

1.2.2.3 Specialty Nutrients

Table Specialty Nutrients Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Probiotic Supplements Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain St

Continued….

