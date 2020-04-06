Biometrics in Government Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025

This report studies global biometrics in the size of the government market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes global biometrics in the government market by business, region, type and end-use industry.

Biometrics involves authenticating an individual by assessing one or more unique biological traits. This authentication can be performed by voice recognition, hand geometry analysis, DNA analysis, gait recognition, fingerprint identification, facial recognition, iris recognition, signature verification and vein recognition . With advances in hardware, sensors, readers, pattern recognition and signal and image processing technologies, a number of biometric technologies have been developed to process the identification of individuals.Biometric technologies are considered more reliable for authentication than physical devices and digital codes.

Establishing security in most organizations is of paramount importance to the respective authorities. This is mainly done in order to maintain a veil of secrecy around most of the activities that take place in organizations such as government offices, federal agencies, defense establishments and others of similar categories. This growing demand for biometrics to avoid security attacks is a key factor for the global government biometrics market. Another factor that has favored the adoption of government identification programs relates to the growing initiatives of various government agencies to promote the use of biometric systems.These initiatives encourage organizations to adopt advanced biometric systems, in the wake of better health care and the well-being of the citizens of a nation. The renewed interest shown by people for their social security to be linked to various identification programs has also considerably increased the use of biometrics. Many government agencies around the world plan to implement a unique universal recognition system that has played a catalytic role in the growth of the global market for government biometrics. However, a major constraint involves the high costs necessary to set up advanced biometric systems.Because of these costs, many agencies may be discouraged from using the systems. The universal recognition system has been a catalyst for the growth of the global government biometrics market. However, a major constraint involves the high costs necessary to set up advanced biometric systems. Because of these costs, many agencies may be discouraged from using the systems. The universal recognition system has been a catalyst for the growth of the global government biometrics market. However, a major constraint involves the high costs necessary to set up advanced biometric systems.Because of these costs, many agencies may be discouraged from using the systems.

In 2017, the size of the global biometrics market in government was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period. .

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

3M CEC NEC Safran’s BioEnable cross- compatibility technologies …

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

fingerprint identification DNA

analysis

Iris recognition

Facial recognition Recognition

Speech recognition Speech recognition

Market segment by application, divided into

border control

Public safety Registration of voters on

electronic passports Latent Print Matching National identification Health and well-being The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: Study and predict the size of the market of biometrics in government on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the government biometrics market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Biometrics in government manufacturers

Biometrics in government distributors / traders / wholesalers

Biometrics in government subcomponent manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the biometrics market in government, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

